(CNN) A 13-year-old Mississippi girl has died just one day after testing positive for coronavirus, according to Smith County School District Superintendent Nick Hillman.

The girl wasn't feeling well last Thursday and her mother kept her home, Hillman said. The teenager tested positive Friday and was taken to a hospital.

According to Hillman, she died early Saturday while being airlifted to a Jackson-area hospital.

"It was just sort of a shocker to everyone," Hillman told CNN. "She was one of the best kids we ever had."

The girl was an eighth grader at Raleigh High School in the town of Raleigh, where she was an honor student and played in the band.