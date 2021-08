(CNN) The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan is particularly disheartening to Americans who fought there. Across 20 years of combat, almost 800,000 troops deployed to the war zone -- many of them more than once.

Images of the American withdrawal and questions about the war's legacy now aggravate long-held frustrations that have been contributing to veterans' already high suicide rate

Here are several organizations offering help to veterans troubled by events in Afghanistan:

For immediate assistance

Veterans Crisis Line has people ready to listen and help. Call them at 1-800-273-8255, then select 1. You can click here to access a counselor through text or chat.