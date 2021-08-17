Stefanos Tsitsipas refuses to take vaccine unless it becomes mandatory on tour

By Reuters

Updated 3:43 AM ET, Tue August 17, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he has not had a Covid-19 vaccine yet.
(Reuters)World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get the Covid-19 vaccine if it became mandatory to compete in tennis.

While the men's ATP Tour has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the 23-year-old Greek is among those who still have reservations.
"No one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated," he told reporters, when asked if he would seek a vaccine while competing in the U.S.
    "At some point I will have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it, no," added Tsitsipas, who received a first-round bye in the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.
      He reached the French Open final in June but suffered a shock, first-round exit at Wimbledon, where he told reporters he found it challenging to live and compete in the Covid-19 "bubble."
          The Covid-19 vaccine has divided opinion within tennis.
          World No.1 Novak Djokovic said in April he hoped the Covid-19 vaccine would not become mandatory for players to compete and has declined to answer questions regarding his own vaccination status.