US trucker shortage means everything is more expensive

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with governors of western states and members of his cabinet June 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden addressed the combination of drought, heat and wildfires currently impacting the western portion of the U.S. during his remarks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

'More than my rent': Childcare costs have spiked

Prices are going up on almost everything. Here's why

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.

Economist explains why there are so many job openings

Jerome Powell: Fed is confident inflation rates will go down

Unemployed single mom: The economy is not booming for everybody

People walk by a Help Wanted sign in the Queens borough of New York City on June 04, 2021 in New York City.

Customers shop for produce at a supermarket on June 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Inflation rose 5% in the 12-month period ending in May, the biggest jump since August 2008. Food prices rose 2.2 percent for the same period. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

How the Delta variant could actually help the economy

A home stands for sale in a Brooklyn neighborhood with a limited supply of single family homes on March 31, 2021 in New York City. As Americans increasingly look for larger spaces now that many are working and educating their children from home, prices of homes have risen an estimated 16% as supply can't meet demand. The number of homes for sale stands at a record low, with only a two-month supply at the current pace of sales.

New York CNN Business —

Home Depot has thrived in the red-hot housing market, but there are growing signs that demand is finally starting to cool.

Although Home Depot’s second-quarter earnings and revenue topped forecasts on Tuesday morning, a few stats were concerning: For example, same-store sales growth, which measures how well locations up at least a year are doing, rose just 3.4% in the US.

That’s a big dropoff from the first quarter and below analysts’ estimates.

What’s more, fewer people were shopping in Home Depot stores this quarter. The company reported 481.7 million customer transactions, down nearly 6% from the same period a year ago.

Shares of Home Depot (HD), which have soared more than 25% so far this year, were down more than 3% in premarket trading Tuesday on the news. Investors seem worried this could be a trend, as rival Lowe’s (LOW) — which will report its second-quarter results Wednesday — fell 2%.

The good news for Home Depot is that customers are spending more on higher-priced items. The average customer ticket rose 11% from a year ago, and sales per square foot also rose from last year.

Nonetheless, Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the company’s earnings release that this is a “dynamic and challenging environment” for the company.

Industry watchers are increasingly concerned that surging home prices, which are largely due to limited supply and strong demand from city dwellers looking to flee to the suburbs during the pandemic, could finally put an end to the housing boom. Even though mortgage rates remain low, bidding wars have made buying a home unaffordable for many Americans.

But builders aren’t constructing new homes fast enough. The federal government will report housing starts and building permits numbers for July on Wednesday morning. Economists are forecasting a drop in housing starts from June and that building permits will be flat.

That would be bad news for Home Depot, especially as lumber prices have sunk in recent months due to slowing demand. Surging lumber costs had given Home Depot a big sales lift earlier this year.