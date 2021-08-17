CNN —

Celebrating Virgos may come easily, and if you have a loved one born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22, you know what we mean. They’re nurturing, self-sacrificing and supportive, and they’ll show up to help you move with a smile on their face and maybe a box or two of donuts. But finding a gift that’s as thoughtful as they are may prove to be a difficult feat.

When they’re not hard at work, you’ll find them immersing themselves in nature, organizing their space, improving themselves and challenging their minds. Virgos put thought into everything they do, so they’ll notice when a gift is intentional and chosen with love. From weighted blankets to charcuterie board sets, here are 22 gift ideas the Virgo in your life is sure to appreciate.

Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit ($35; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Self-Watering Lavender Grow Kit

Virgos appreciate the beauty and tranquility of nature, so consider giving them a little piece of Mother Earth for their birthday. This self-watering lavender plant is not only useful but calming as well.

Mejuri Virgo Necklace ($75; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Virgo Necklace

Virgos have an appreciation for beauty, but they may prefer a more subtle style over flashiness. This elegant yet understated necklace is a great everyday jewelry staple for your beloved Virgo.

A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal ($19.15; amazon.com)

Amazon A Year of Zen: A 52-Week Guided Journal

Keeping their thoughts organized is definitely a strength for Virgos, so they’ll love this gift that allows them to structure their headspace. Having an area where they can write freely allows them to be introspective, as Virgos may prefer expressing emotions by writing them down rather than sharing it with a friend or with the world.

Premium Gel Ink Pens ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Premium Gel Ink Pens

The perfect gift to pair with the guided journal, this gel pen kit allows Virgos to color-code their thoughts and create freely with 12 different shades.

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle ($49.95; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle

Naturally smart and analytical, Virgos will get tons of use out of a gift that forces them to use their brains. The perfectionist in them will love the challenge!

Gravity Weighted Blanket ($195; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Weighted Blanket

Virgos definitely value their alone time, and weighted blankets can mimic the feeling of having someone cuddle without actually having anyone there. Check out our full list of weighted blankets that shoppers swear by here.

Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fishers Finery 25mm 100% Pure Mulberry Silk

You truly can’t go wrong with this luxurious gift, and it’s our pick for the best silk pillowcase overall. Virgos enjoy the little things that make life more lavish, so they’ll definitely appreciate it.

Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steamer ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Vanity Planet Aira Ionic Facial Steame

Always aiming for the perfect balance between a healthy body and mind, this facial steamer detoxifies and hydrates the skin so that their radiant complexion can shine through.

Migrate Tea Set for 4 People ($94.99, originally $102.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Migrate Tea Set for 4 People

Whether they’re hosting high tea for their loved ones or sipping a cup of Earl Grey while they enjoy a good book, this chic tea set is a unique and special gift that any Virgo is sure to cherish forever.

Organic Positively Tea Company, Lavender and Chamomile ($14.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Organic Positively Tea Company, Lavender and Chamomile

Calming, aromatic and good for the soul, loose-leaf tea makes for a wonderful addition to any gift. High in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this tea is a great way for Virgos to supplement their healthy bodies and minds.

Ember Mug 2 ($99.99, originally $109.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ember Mug 2

The Ember mug is the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys appreciating their coffee sip by sip. Using temperature control, you can easily and accurately heat your coffee so it always stays perfectly hot. You can find our full review of the Ember Mug 2 here.

Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter ($54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Charcuterie Board Set and Cheese Serving Platter

Naturally generous and patient, Virgos make great hosts, so they’ll likely get a lot of use out of this serving platter. With their creativity and eye for detail, the intricate art of charcuterie board preparation will come naturally to them.

Bokksu Snack Box Subscription ($49.95 per month; bokksu.com)

Bokksu Bokksu Snack Box Subscription

Virgos are always working on themselves, and that includes expanding their horizons and trying new things. They have great appreciation for culture as well, so they’ll likely enjoy every last bite of a Bokksu snack box. Check out our full review here.

Katech Crochet Hooks Kit With Case ($20.96; amazon.com)

Amazon Katech Crochet Hooks Kit with Case

Virgos aren’t afraid to tackle new skills, perhaps because learning comes easily to them. This crochet kit is perfect for beginners, and knowing them, they’ll pick it up fairly quickly.

Picnic Backpack Bag ($63.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Picnic Backpack Bag

While Virgos may be stereotyped as unfeeling or cold, their hidden sensitive side makes them suckers for intimate and passionate dates, such as a romantic picnic with wine. Any dreamy outing still needs some element of efficiency and practicality, and this picnic backpack covers all those bases.

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray ($49.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

A Virgo’s analytical mind can quickly turn into chronic overthinking, so they’ll appreciate combating that bad habit with some self-care. There’s nothing more peaceful for a Virgo than being able to clear their mind, which can be achieved through the help of this bathtub caddy tray as they grab a soothing bath bomb, play their favorite podcast and light some candles.

Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp ($39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp

This Himalayan salt lamp is a practical yet peaceful addition to any Virgo home, and its soothing ambiance and pure crystal rock salt will bring them closer to the earth.

Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger ($100; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger

Virgos are excellent communicators, and sending a sweet text just won’t cut it sometimes. This device allows you to send heartfelt love notes through an app, while the Lovebox notifies the other person.

Houdini 24-Ounce Recipe Cocktail Shaker Glass ($19.99; target.com)

Target Houdini 24-Ounce Recipe Cocktail Shaker Glass

This multifunctional shaker is a unique and useful tool for any bar setup. Boost their bar skills with recipes for a Manhattan, mojito, margarita, Long Island Iced Tea, cosmopolitan and martini right on the glass.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat ($16.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat

Constantly hard at work, a mindful and reflective activity such as yoga can seriously benefit Virgos. Give them an assist by inviting them to spend some quality time together at a yoga class, and gift them with this high-quality cushioned mat to help them keep at it.

Mirason Cosmetic Bags, Set of 3 ($22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mirason Cosmetic Bags, Set of 3

Always looking for the next big thing, you can find Virgos exploring and traveling whenever they can. No matter where their next trip takes them, these cosmetic bags are ideal for organizing and compartmentalizing their belongings.

Birthdate Candle ($38, originally $48; birthdate.co)

Birthdate Co Birthdate Candle

A candle this personal is sure to pull on a Virgo’s heartstrings. Not only are the scents heavenly, but they’ll think of you every time they light it.