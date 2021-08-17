CNN —

Indoor gyms and fitness spaces are open, but with renewed concerns over the Delta variant, the topic of wearing protective face masks during exercise continues to get folks perspiring. Gym goers will have to try and find a face covering that doesn’t inhibit breathing too much or leave you extra sweaty.

“For the purpose of protecting others in case you are a carrier, wearing masks in public should be followed based on public health need, whether you are exercising or not,” says Suzanne Lukovics, physical therapy director at Austin, Texas-based Georgetown Living Home Health. While mask mandates vary from state to state, the risks of transmission during exercise just aren’t known yet, she says — so, like much of the public, Lukovics relies on the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations.

“There is some talk about droplets suspended in air for a period of time, but we have to remember that exposure to Covid-19 seems highly tied to ‘viral load’ as well,” she says. “So things like being exposed to air droplets with Covid-19 would be less problematic if you were, say, jogging past a place where droplets were versus working out hard for 45 minutes next to a person who may be carrying Covid-19 and is talking loudly, coughing or breathing hard during their workout next to you.”

For the record, Lukovics says she would wear a mask while jogging 3 miles outdoors with a running buddy. And masks may indeed affect one’s ease of breathing, the physical therapist says. “With all exercise, your body’s demand for oxygen increases to support your muscles.”

But how that affects a person’s breathing pace is relative. “An elderly person who has never exercised will be winded with very little activity, even without a mask,” she says. “Anyone who wears a mask during exercise, regardless of intensity, will likely feel more breathless than they did without a face covering — even if it’s a lightweight, disposable mask.”

However, Lukovics emphasizes, it’s worth it. “Our amazing bodies will accommodate over time and we will seem less breathless with each encounter of using a mask while exercising,” she says. “If we have the choice to prevent the spread, and ‘endure’ a bit of a harder workout for our lungs, we should do it for the greater long-term good.”

Plus, wearing a mask, regardless of its protective efficacy, Lukovics says, “can provide a visual cue to others that ‘I care about you, and am willing to withstand some discomfort’ during this unprecedented time. And when we are finally able to safely exercise maskless again, our workouts will seem easier for a change!”

If you’re looking for the most breathable mask, Lukovics says, “Cotton is preferable, mainly for absorbing moisture/sweat.” She says multiple layers may be more protective but will also impact breathability.

To address those challenges, several fitness brands have launched protective face masks specifically for whatever workout and fitness game you’ve got going on, and we rounded up a few of our favorites. Don’t forget that if you’re sweating regularly in your mask, it’s important to properly wash it after every use.

Everyday Nonmedical Masks, 5-Pack ($14.99; athleta.gap.com)

Everyday Nonmedical Masks, 5-Pack

These editor-approved masks are a certified favorite at Athleta, with more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Reviewers love the quality of these masks as well as the bendable nose piece and adjustable ear loops.

Adidas Face Covers M/L, 3-Pack ($20; adidas.com)

Adidas Face Covers M/L, 3-Pack

Comfortable, washable and reusable for everyday action, these come in three-packs of small or medium/large.

Double Strap Face Mask, 3-Pack ($28; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask, 3-Pack

With Lululemon’s famously soft materials, you know this mask will be your favorite whether you go for a run, lifting session or any other workout.

Face Covers M/L, 3-Pack ($20; reebok.com)

Face Covers M/L, 3-Pack

These are dual-layered, soft and breathable, from one of our favorite active brands.

Onzie Mindful Masks, Assorted 2-Pack ($12, originally $24; onzie.com)

Onzie Mindful Masks, Assorted 2-Pack

This yoga brand has utilized Full Flex Spandex technology for a stretchy, comfort-fitting, quick-dry exterior, with a high-performance inner lining and straps.

All4PartyTime Summer Face Mask for Jogging ($19.95; etsy.com)

All4PartyTime Summer Face Mask for Jogging

Made with 100% certified organic cotton, this popular California shop’s masks are billed as superior for the outdoor workout.

Under Armour Sportsmask ($15, originally $25; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Under Armour Sportsmask

This mask from Under Armour features a water-repellent exterior as well as an antimicrobial treatment on the inside to ensure you can work out all day long.

Reusable Poplin Pleated Fabric Face Mask, 3-Pack ($9.99, originally $18; perryellis.com)

Perry Ellis Reusable Poplin Pleated Fabric Face Mask, 3-Pack

These 100% cotton, breathable masks are a simple option with pleats, an adjustable nose and filter compartment.

Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit ($15.99, originally $25; moosejaw.com)

Moosejaw Outdoor Research Adrenaline Sports Face Mask Kit

With adjustable earloops, wraparound strap and nose wire, this mask will stay tight and secure no matter your workout.

Women’s Activate Face Mask 2-Pack ($14.99; athleta.gap.com)

Athleta Women's Activate Face Mask 2-Pack

These moldable face masks are made with an incredibly soft fabric and feature adjustable ear loops for all-day comfort.

Carbon38 The Mask Kit ($12; carbon38.com)

Carbon38 Carbon38 The Mask Kit

This kit comes with two stylish masks as well as a small laundry bag to wash them in. They come in bold colors such as pink, tie-dye, camo and a shiny leather-like black. A small size is also available.

Asics Face Mask (starting at $5.95; amazon.com)

Asics Asics Face Mask

This polyester mask is soft, breathable and has a reflective logo in the bottom left corner to help with visibility on those night runs.