We’re definitely the kind of people who are willing to try a new beauty product no matter what. And hands down, one of our favorite things is finding more affordable options that hold a candle to another more expensive beauty product. Though these drugstore or more affordable lookalikes might not be an exact replica of the more expensive product, they typically work just as well (or even better) and can help you achieve your beauty goals without as much post-buy regret.

With this in mind, check out our roundup of the best affordable beauty products from Amazon — all of which are under $40 — that are just as good as their cult-favorite counterparts.

Best concealer on Amazon

E.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer ($6; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a lightweight, full-coverage concealer for less than $10, the E.l.f 16HR Camo Concealer might catch your attention. Available in 18 shades on Amazon, this concealer is highly pigmented and dries quickly to a matte finish. If you prefer a more satin finish, opt for E.l.f’s Hydrating Camo Concealer instead for the same great results.

This cruelty-free and vegan concealer has generated nearly 1,900 reviews on Amazon, where customers rave that the product works as well as Tarte’s infamous Shape Tape Concealer ($29; tartecosmetics.com or ulta.com).

Best face powder on Amazon

Sacha Buttercup Setting Powder ($29; amazon.com)

There aren’t many things worse to a makeup fanatic than terrible makeup flashback. No matter how flawless you may look, if you set your face with a powder that doesn’t complement your skin, you may end up looking chalky or become victim to camera flash.

With more than 7,800 reviews, this Sacha alternative has people ditching their Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder ($39; sephora.com).

Best face mask on Amazon

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay ($14.95; amazon.com)

Aztec Secret’s Indian Healing Clay is a deep-pore-cleansing mask made of 100% natural calcium bentonite clay that reviewers can’t get enough of. You mix the clay with water and apple cider vinegar to create a paste that you then put on your face, your body or even your hair as a mask. Many reviewers share that this has worked wonders on their acne or super clogged pores. (Seriously, check out the customer before-and-after pictures.)

This might be a great option for you if you’re interested in a deep-cleaning mask but don’t want to pay for the Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask ($28; sephora.com) or the Glamglow Supermud Charcoal Instant Treatment Mask ($60; sephora.com).

Best mascara on Amazon

L’Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara ($9.51; amazon.com)

Finding the right mascara is a game changer. With so many on the market, however, both drugstore and high-end, it can be daunting to decide which ones to give the time of day. Reviewers are obsessed with L’Oreal’s Lash Paradise Mascara, which is waterproof, long-lasting mascara that features hourglass bristles that deliver volume and length for a clump-free, full-lash look.

This is known to be a great lookalike of Too Faced’s cult-favorite Better Than Sex Mascara ($27; sephora.com), even down to the design of the tube it comes in.

Best lip balm on Amazon

Maybelline New York Baby Lips Glow Lip Balm ($2.98, originally $4.49; amazon.com)

We’ve been fans of Maybelline’s Baby Lip Balm since it launched. We loved the moisturizing formula and the sheer lip color it provided. Over the years, its many fans have noted that this lip balm is a good budget-friendly alternative to the popular Dior Lip Glow ($35; sephora.com). For less than $3, pick your favorite Baby Lips shade and try it out for your next dinner date or Instagram selfie.

Best blush on Amazon

Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush ($5.98; amazon.com)

Gel or cream blushes are gaining popularity thanks to how easy they blend and create a natural-flush look. Once you learn a method of applying the blush in a way that complements your makeup and skin care routine, you may never use powder blush again.

Many of us were introduced to the world of gel-cream blushes with Glossier’s Cloud Paint ($18; glossier.com), but now Maybelline’s Cheek Heat has entered the scene. For less than a third of the cost of Cloud Paint, you can get the same beautiful glow in this pigmented, buildable cream blush.

Best liquid eyeliner on Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner ($8.03, originally $9; amazon.com)

Creating the perfect winged eye look requires an exceptional liner that is precise, highly pigmented and won’t smudge. When we tested the best liquid eyeliners of 2021, the NYX Epic Ink Liner came out on top as our best budget buy, scoring the highest of all the liners we tested in application and precision. For less than $10, you can achieve the cat-eye of your dreams with a liner that users say rivals KVD Vegan Beauty’s Tattoo Eyeliner ($21; sephora.com).

Best facial toner on Amazon

Thayers Original Witch Hazel Facial Toner ($10.95; amazon.com)

People love witch hazel to tone the skin after cleansing because it’s known to help decrease inflammation and soothe sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a witch hazel toner without alcohol, fragrance and parabens, try this one from Thayers. Many users opt for this over Mario Badescu’s Witch Hazel Toner ($14; nordstrom.com) because it’s a little cheaper for more product and doesn’t include synthetic ingredients.

Best makeup brushes on Amazon

BS-Mall 14-Piece Synthetic Makeup Brush Set ($9.99, originally $11.49; amazon.com)

A good set of makeup brushes can significantly improve your makeup application, so it’s important to find tools that work best for your routine. If you’re looking for an amazing deal on brushes that some users think stack up to Sigma’s ($160; nordstrom.com), you should give these a try. This set features 14 brushes, is available in four colors and is a No. 1 Amazon bestseller.

Best facial cleanser on Amazon

Ezbasics Facial Cleansing Brush ($24.99; amazon.com)

Sometimes cleaning your face with your hands doesn’t quite achieve that thorough cleansing you desire, but when you use a spin brush it may feel too harsh — especially if you have sensitive skin. If you’re looking for a next-level cleansing experience somewhere in the middle, a silicone brush might work for you. Foreo is widely known for its popular silicone brushes, such as the Luna 3 ($199; foreo.com or sephora.com) that effectively cleanses deep below the skin’s surface.

We get it: It’s a big commitment to spend $200 on a facial tool. So check out the much more affordable Ezbasics Silicone Face Cleanser Brush, which uses pulsations to cleanse the skin and remove makeup residue and skin cells, just like the Foreo. Because the bristles are silicone, you’ll get a good clean that isn’t too abrasive.

Best eyebrow pencil on Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil ($9.03, originally $10; amazon.com)

The NYX Professional Makeup Micro Brow Pencil is hands down one of our favorite drugstore beauty products that truly rivals its more expensive counterpart. Don’t get us wrong, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz ($23; sephora.com) is an amazing pencil that creates precise, natural-looking brows using only one tool.

However, for those times when we’re not willing to spend more than a few bucks on a brow product, we opt for the NYX version without hesitation. The Brow Wiz glides on easier and creamier than the Micro Brow Pencil, but the end result is the same: a simple snatched eyebrow. Read our full review of the Nyx brow pencil here.

Best cleansing balm on Amazon

Pond’s Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm ($25.08; amazon.com)

Cleansing balms are a popular method of removing makeup and cleansing skin in a way that’s more effective (and eco-friendly) than makeup wipes and that leaves skin feeling nourished. Pond’s is known for its iconic Cold Cream Cleanser, but it’s now giving Clinique’s Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm ($34; sephora.com) a run for its money with its Makeup Remover Cleansing Balm. For only $10, you can melt your makeup away while infusing your skin with moisture to reveal softer, more radiant skin.

Best liquid eyeshadow on Amazon

E.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow ($5; amazon.com)

When you want to spice up your makeup look on the go but are pressed for time or space in your makeup bag, a liquid eyeshadow is the way to go. Stila’s Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow ($24; sephora.com) is a serious winner for a stay-on, lightweight, liquid shadow with beautiful pigment. Luckily for us, E.l.f. has given us another amazing option — for under $5 — with its liquid glitter eyeshadows. Choose from eight shades to add some shimmer over your eye look, or rock it on its own.

Best exfoliator on Amazon

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($29.50; amazon.com)

When it comes to exfoliants, Biologique Recherche’s P50 Lotion ($101; shoprescuespa.com) is easily one of the most popular. The exfoliating toner is known to be effective in its mission to cleanse, purify and balance pH by basically removing dead skin in a way that’s better for your face than physical exfoliants.

All of this sounds phenomenal and worth cult status, but an over-$100 price point can be a stretch. Although Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant doesn’t contain the same ingredients as the renowned P50, reviewers say it still does wonders to unclog pores, exfoliate dead skin cells and even out skin tone — for glowing and radiant skin without the guilt.

Best eye cream on Amazon

Tula Skin Care Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm ($28; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for an eye balm that feels amazing going on, go for the Tula Skin Care Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm. It has a lovely cooling sensation that works to hydrate, brighten and help dark circles and puffiness.

Best liquid lipstick on Amazon

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($7.65; amazon.com)

The Maybelline SuperStay Matte Liquid Lipstick is a high-pigment matte finish lip that’s formulated to last up to 16 hours. In fact, we named it the best budget matte lipstick. We found that it really did stay put all day long, despite being a drugstore beauty find. Even better: we experienced little to no transfer on everything from masks to coffee glasses.

Best body lotion on Amazon

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin ($18.40; amazon.com)

This lotion comes at the recommendation of dermatologists and estheticians alike, along with being top-rated on Amazon with nearly 47,000 5-star ratings. The lightweight lotion is formulated with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to leave skin feeling moisturized and hydrated for normal to dry skin types. It’s also non-comedogenic and fragrance-free so it’s known to work for sensitive skin, too.

Best pimple patch on Amazon

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original ($12.99; amazon.com)

The iconic Mighty Patch is essentially a hydrocolloid sticker patch meant to improve the look of pimples overnight. Who doesn’t want to get rid of their zits during their beauty sleep? Not to mention these are super thin and practically translucent so they blend into your skin for the most part. For less than $15, get your hands on a pack to have on hand for your next breakout.

Best hair dry brush on Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer ($41.88, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

We will rave about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer forever and ever — it’s that great. In fact, we think it’s the best budget hair dryer we’ve ever tried. If you haven’t heard of it yet, get your hands on it ASAP to get a salon quality blowout right at home. It seamlessly distributes hot air onto the hair to dry and style it at the same time.

Best foundation on Amazon

Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation ($5.28, originally $7.99; amazon.com)

The Maybelline Fit Me foundation is a must-try, whether you you are on a budget or just like to try every foundation in the market. Available in a matte or dewy finish, this foundation is offered in 40 shades for buildable coverage. The matte finish is best for normal to oily skin, and has generated nearly 52,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Just apply with your fingers, favorite brush or sponge.

Best face sunscreen on Amazon

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 46 ($37; amazon.com)

Yes, you need sunscreen everyday — no matter your age, skin tone or whatever other factor comes to mind. Experts will tell you that it’s important to shield yourself from the sun’s harmful rays to avoid damage, including skin cancer. Of all the sunscreens on the market, we reach for the EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen to apply daily on the face. It’s lightweight, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free and won’t give you a white cast.

Best hair treatment on Amazon

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector ($28; amazon.com)

Olaplex No. 3, the brand’s bestseller, is an at-home hair treatment that is meant to visibly strengthen your hair and reduce breakage. Just apply this once to two to three times a week to repair damage from within, for healthier looking hair. Better yet: The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, sulfate-free and suitable for all hair types.

Best body wash on Amazon

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash ($18.39, originally $25.96; amazon.com)

We can always count on Dove to delivery a nourishing body wash that will thoroughly cleanse the skin without stripping it of the moisture it craves. Stock your beauty pantry with this set of the Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash, that’s rated 4.9 stars on Amazon for being effective, thick, creamy and a great value.

Best men’s razor on Amazon

Gillette SkinGuard ($9.25, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

We spent a month testing men’s razors and found that the Gillette SkinGuard is the best overall. We found that it makes for a super comfortable and easy shave without tugging or irritation. In fact, the razor is designed to minimize blade contact with sensitive skin despite it having 5 blades, which makes it great for those who suffer from razor bumps or burn. It’s totally worth noting to that this one razor and two cartridges to last you a while, depending on how often you shave.