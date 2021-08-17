Away
It feels like it’s been a year full of launches for Away so far — check out the new crossbody, packable bags and cosmetic bags — and there’s no signs of slowing down. The stylish luggage company (and maker of our favorite carry-on suitcase) just announced its first line of expandable hardside luggage, combining the protection of polycarbonate with a little extra room for forgiveness when travelers overpack or do a little shopping while they’re on vacation.

The new collection debuts today, August 17, and includes expandable variations on the brand’s super-popular hardside bag collection: the Carry-On Flex, the Bigger Carry-On Flex, the Medium Flex and the Large Flex. The expandability comes courtesy of a built-in zipper expansion that offers another 2.25 inches of packing space for the carry-on bags and another 1.75 inches for checked sizes.

Right now the bags are available in black and navy, with the Bigger Carry-on and Large sizes also available in Coast (a gray medium blue) and Petal (a pale pink).

While more colors are hopefully to come (the better for coordinating your set!), everything else people love about the brand’s suitcases has stayed the same: They feature smooth-gliding spinner wheels, a water-resistant laundry bag, TSA-approved combination locks and a great interior compression system, so you can get every last cubic inch out of your bag’s newly expanded volume.

Shop the entire new collection at Away’s site now.