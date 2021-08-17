CNN —

It feels like it’s been a year full of launches for Away so far — check out the new crossbody, packable bags and cosmetic bags — and there’s no signs of slowing down. The stylish luggage company (and maker of our favorite carry-on suitcase) just announced its first line of expandable hardside luggage, combining the protection of polycarbonate with a little extra room for forgiveness when travelers overpack or do a little shopping while they’re on vacation.

The new collection debuts today, August 17, and includes expandable variations on the brand’s super-popular hardside bag collection: the Carry-On Flex, the Bigger Carry-On Flex, the Medium Flex and the Large Flex. The expandability comes courtesy of a built-in zipper expansion that offers another 2.25 inches of packing space for the carry-on bags and another 1.75 inches for checked sizes.

Right now the bags are available in black and navy, with the Bigger Carry-on and Large sizes also available in Coast (a gray medium blue) and Petal (a pale pink).

The Carry-On Flex ($255; awaytravel.com )

The Bigger Carry-On Flex ($275; awaytravel.com )

The Medium Flex ($325; awaytravel.com )

The Large Flex ($355; awaytravel.com)

While more colors are hopefully to come (the better for coordinating your set!), everything else people love about the brand’s suitcases has stayed the same: They feature smooth-gliding spinner wheels, a water-resistant laundry bag, TSA-approved combination locks and a great interior compression system, so you can get every last cubic inch out of your bag’s newly expanded volume.

Shop the entire new collection at Away’s site now.