Malaysia Prime Minister resigns after losing majority

Malaysia's cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tendered its resignation to the king, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Monday, after months of political turmoil that resulted in a loss of the premier's majority.

Khairy announced the news in a post on Instagram. Prime Minister Muhyiddin was earlier seen entering the national palace on Monday, after reports he would tender his resignation to the king.

Muhyiddin's office did not respond to Reuters requests for confirmation on Monday.

Muhyiddin's hand had weakened after months of infighting in his coalition. If confirmed, his resignation would end a tumultuous 17 months in office, but could also hamper Malaysia's efforts to reboot a pandemic-stricken economy and curb a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, as there is no obvious successor.

Malaysia's ringgit currency earlier fell to a one-year low and the stock market slipped.

