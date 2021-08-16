After veto of police protections bill, a Long Island county's GOP legislators consider an override

New York (CNN) Republicans in New York's Nassau County are "discussing next steps" in considering overriding a veto of a bill that would have allowed first responders to sue protesters.

The Nassau County Legislature on Long Island earlier this month approved the bill , which says that anyone who harasses or injures a first responder, including a police officer, can be fined as much as $50,000 and that first responders can sue the person directly.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran vetoed the bill last week, noting concern the bill would "intimidate free citizens from engaging in peaceful demonstrations without fear of retaliation."

"There is no consensus among elected officials and the public that this current legislation is necessary, carefully crafted and without negative consequences," Curran wrote in a memo announcing her veto.

Curran said she sought guidance on the legal soundness of the law from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who said it "presents constitutional questions and possible conflicts with state law."

