16-year-old South Carolina student dies from Covid-19 complications as school district struggles with infections

(CNN) As students return for the first day of school in Lancaster County, South Carolina, the district's leadership has confirmed that a 16-year-old student has died of complications from Covid-19.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of a 16-year-old Andrew Jackson High student from Covid complications," Lancaster County School District Superintendent Jonathan Phipps said in a statement.

Chief Deputy Coroner Jennifer Collins confirmed the student died August 12. The 16-year-old's name is not being released because the student was a minor, the coroner said.