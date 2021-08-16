First-ever water cuts expected for Colorado River in historic drought

(CNN) The federal government on Monday is expected to declare a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts for states in the Southwest, as climate change-fueled drought pushes the level in Lake Mead to unprecedented lows.

"It's very significant," Brad Udall, senior water and climate scientist at Colorado State University, told CNN. "It's something that those of us in the climate community have been worried about for over a decade, based on declining flows due to climate change."

Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico, according to the National Park Service

Under the complex priority system, Arizona and Nevada will be affected by the tier-1 shortage, with Arizona experiencing the steepest cuts. The tier-1 reduction will mainly impact agriculture.

Additional cuts -- each tier with worsening impact on agriculture and municipal water -- are expected if Lake Mead continues to fall. The second tier of cuts, triggered at 1,050 feet, could come as soon as 2023.

Snaking its way through the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California, the Colorado River's volume have been dwindling due to extreme heat and drought.

T.J. Atkin, a cattle rancher in Utah and Arizona, described the toll the drought was taking on his family's business and his animals.

"Everyone else I've talked to says in 85 years, it has not been this bad," Atkin told CNN in June . "We have 85 years' worth of our own drought data that says we've never done this ... not to this extent."

A UN report released last week emphasized the role human-caused climate change plays in drought frequency and intensity. Globally, droughts that may have occurred only once every 10 years or so now happen 70% more frequently, according to the report. The link is particularly strong in the Western US, scientists said, which is currently in the grips of a historic, multi-year drought.

"Climate change supercharges the hydrologic cycle, which is heat driven," said Udall. "If you add heat to the Earth as we're now rapidly doing, you're going to turbocharge that cycle — and you're going to get megadroughts like we have in the American Southwest."