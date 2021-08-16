First-ever water cuts expected for Colorado River in historic drought

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN

Updated 4:17 PM ET, Mon August 16, 2021

The water level at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US by volume, is at its lowest since it was filled in the 1930s.
The water level at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US by volume, is at its lowest since it was filled in the 1930s.

(CNN)The federal government on Monday is expected to declare a water shortage on the Colorado River for the first time, triggering mandatory water consumption cuts for states in the Southwest, as climate change-fueled drought pushes the level in Lake Mead to unprecedented lows.

Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US by volume, has drained at an alarming rate this year. At around 1,067 feet above sea level and 35% full, the Colorado River reservoir is at its lowest since the lake was filled after the Hoover Dam was completed in the 1930s.
Lake Powell, which is also fed by the Colorado River and is the country's second-largest reservoir, recently sank to a record low and is now 32% full.
      "It's very significant," Brad Udall, senior water and climate scientist at Colorado State University, told CNN. "It's something that those of us in the climate community have been worried about for over a decade, based on declining flows due to climate change."
        With the lake expected to remain below 1,075 feet into 2022, the US Bureau of Reclamation is expected to announce that the Colorado River will go into the first tier of water cuts beginning January 1.
          Lake Mead provides water to roughly 25 million people in Arizona, Nevada, California and Mexico, according to the National Park Service.
          Under the complex priority system, Arizona and Nevada will be affected by the tier-1 shortage, with Arizona experiencing the steepest cuts. The tier-1 reduction will mainly impact agriculture.
          Additional cuts -- each tier with worsening impact on agriculture and municipal water -- are expected if Lake Mead continues to fall. The second tier of cuts, triggered at 1,050 feet, could come as soon as 2023.
          Snaking its way through the Rocky Mountains to the Gulf of California, the Colorado River's volume have been dwindling due to extreme heat and drought.
          T.J. Atkin, a cattle rancher in Utah and Arizona, described the toll the drought was taking on his family's business and his animals.
          "Everyone else I've talked to says in 85 years, it has not been this bad," Atkin told CNN in June. "We have 85 years' worth of our own drought data that says we've never done this ... not to this extent."
          A UN report released last week emphasized the role human-caused climate change plays in drought frequency and intensity. Globally, droughts that may have occurred only once every 10 years or so now happen 70% more frequently, according to the report. The link is particularly strong in the Western US, scientists said, which is currently in the grips of a historic, multi-year drought.
          More than 95% of the West was in drought as of last week, the largest area in the history of the US Drought Monitor.
          "Climate change supercharges the hydrologic cycle, which is heat driven," said Udall. "If you add heat to the Earth as we're now rapidly doing, you're going to turbocharge that cycle — and you're going to get megadroughts like we have in the American Southwest."
          Water-level lines, unveiled by years of drought, are seen on the rocks of the Elephant Butte Reservoir in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on July 9.
          Water-level lines, unveiled by years of drought, are seen on the rocks of the Elephant Butte Reservoir in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, on July 9.
          Cattle graze as the Tamarack Fire burns near the California-Nevada border on July 17.
          Cattle graze as the Tamarack Fire burns near the California-Nevada border on July 17.
          These peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, near Lone Pine, California, often have snow packs that last throughout the summer months. But there were none on July 18.
          These peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, near Lone Pine, California, often have snow packs that last throughout the summer months. But there were none on July 18.
          Cattle graze as the Tamarack Fire burns in Markleeville, California, on July 17.
          Cattle graze as the Tamarack Fire burns in Markleeville, California, on July 17.
          Dead carp fish rot in the remaining water of a drying Little Washoe Lake in Nevada.
          Dead carp fish rot in the remaining water of a drying Little Washoe Lake in Nevada.
          The Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night near Bly, Oregon.
          The Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night near Bly, Oregon.
          A plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Washington, on July 12. The fire started the week before and has burned more than 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County.
          A plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Washington, on July 12. The fire started the week before and has burned more than 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County.
          In this GeoColor image from July 12, smoke from numerous wildfires could be seen as gray-brown, in stark contrast to the white cloud cover over other parts of the continent.
          In this GeoColor image from July 12, smoke from numerous wildfires could be seen as gray-brown, in stark contrast to the white cloud cover over other parts of the continent.
          Annette Garcia, director of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, straps ice packs onto a horse&#39;s legs to help keep him cool amid a water shortage in Indio, California.
          Annette Garcia, director of the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue, straps ice packs onto a horse's legs to help keep him cool amid a water shortage in Indio, California.
          Visitors take photos in front of a thermometer July 10 at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California. Death Valley is known to be a hot place, but on July 9 &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/11/weather/weather-death-valley-heat-record-california-weekend/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;it hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit&lt;/a&gt; for only the fifth time in recorded history.
          Visitors take photos in front of a thermometer July 10 at Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California. Death Valley is known to be a hot place, but on July 9 it hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit for only the fifth time in recorded history.
          Golden Davis cools off in a mister along the Las Vegas Strip on July 9. The city tied its all-time temperature record of 117 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.
          Golden Davis cools off in a mister along the Las Vegas Strip on July 9. The city tied its all-time temperature record of 117 degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend.
          Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, California, on July 9.
          Smoke envelops trees as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, burns in Doyle, California, on July 9.
          Volunteers hand out water and ice at a homeless-services facility in Sacramento, California, on July 8.
          Volunteers hand out water and ice at a homeless-services facility in Sacramento, California, on July 8.
