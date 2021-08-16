Zabi Karimi/AP Taliban fighters sit inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15. The palace was handed over to the Taliban after being vacated hours earlier by Afghan government officials. In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

Zabi Karimi/AP Taliban fighters sit inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15. The palace was handed over to the Taliban after being vacated hours earlier by Afghan government officials.

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops.

Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

The Taliban's resurgence coincides with the withdrawal of US troops, which US President Joe Biden first announced in April. But the rapid fall of Afghanistan's national forces and government has come as a shock to Biden and senior members of his administration.

On Monday, hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul's international airport, desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan. Some were seen hanging to the sides of military aircraft with their bare hands as planes taxied the runway.

Afghans now await reports of what kind of regime they will live under. If Taliban rule is anything like it was in the 1990s, it would mean a deterioration in civil liberties, particularly for women and girls whose freedoms grew under the civilian government.