Taliban fighters sit inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15. The palace was handed over to the Taliban after being vacated hours earlier by Afghan government officials.
Zabi Karimi/AP

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

Updated 6:08 PM ET, Mon August 16, 2021

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops.

Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

The Taliban's resurgence coincides with the withdrawal of US troops, which US President Joe Biden first announced in April. But the rapid fall of Afghanistan's national forces and government has come as a shock to Biden and senior members of his administration.

On Monday, hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul's international airport, desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan. Some were seen hanging to the sides of military aircraft with their bare hands as planes taxied the runway.

Afghans now await reports of what kind of regime they will live under. If Taliban rule is anything like it was in the 1990s, it would mean a deterioration in civil liberties, particularly for women and girls whose freedoms grew under the civilian government.

People climb atop a plane at the international airport in Kabul on Monday, August 16. Hundreds of people were on the tarmac, trying to find a way out of the country.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Afghans rush to the airport in Kabul as they try to flee the capital on August 16.
Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A man in Islamabad, Pakistan, reads news of Kabul's fall on August 16.
Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images
Afghans sit on the tarmac as they wait to leave the airport in Kabul on August 16.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
This satellite photo shows swarms of people on the tarmac at Kabul's international airport on August 16.
Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/AP
An Afghan soldier, who didn't want to use his name, is seen at an outpost in Kabul on Sunday, August 15. He looked at the city below and said, "This is like a quick death," referring to the fall of Kabul. He said it was going to be a hard moment for him when he removes his uniform permanently after 10 years of service.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
British forces arrive in Kabul on August 15 to assist British nationals in evacuating the city.
Leading Hand Ben Shread/British Ministry of Defence/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
A Taliban flag is seen on a motorcycle ridden by a Taliban fighter on August 15.