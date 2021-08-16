Taliban officials declare victory over the United States from the tarmac of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, August 31. It was hours after the last American troops left Afghanistan.
Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times/Redux

In pictures: Afghanistan in crisis after Taliban takeover

Updated 12:59 PM ET, Thu September 2, 2021

The Taliban have retaken control of Afghanistan nearly two decades after they were driven out of its capital by US troops.

The Taliban's resurgence coincides with the withdrawal of US troops, which US President Joe Biden first announced in April and completed at the end of August.

Militants entered the presidential palace in Kabul hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15. In the week prior, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

The rapid fall of Afghanistan's national forces and government came as a shock to Biden and senior members of his administration.

On the day after the Taliban's takeover, hundreds of people poured onto the tarmac at Kabul's international airport, desperately seeking a route out of Afghanistan. Some have managed to evacuate the city; others continue to try. On August 26, a bomb attack killed 13 US service members and at least 170 others outside the airport.

Afghans now await reports of what kind of regime they will live under. If Taliban rule is anything like it was in the 1990s, it would mean a deterioration in civil liberties, particularly for women and girls whose freedoms grew under the civilian government.

Editor's note: This gallery contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at the White House on August 31, defending the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul a day after the last American military planes left Afghanistan. The withdrawal concluded the United States' longest war nearly 20 years after it began. "I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," Biden said.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Taliban fighters sit in the cockpit of an Afghan Air Force aircraft that was left behind at the airport in Kabul on August 31.
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Heavily armed Taliban fighters are seen at the airport in Kabul on August 31.
Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times/Redux
Afghan Air Force attack aircraft are pictured amid armored vests inside a hangar at the Kabul airport on August 31. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the US military had made "unusable all the gear that is at the airport -- all the aircraft, all the ground vehicles."
Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images
Taliban fighters storm the Kabul airport on August 31 after the US military completed its withdrawal.
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
US Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne, boards a C-17 military transport plane to depart Kabul on August 31. He was the last US soldier to leave the country.
Jack Holt/U.S. Central Command Public Affairs