Ryan Reynolds as Guy and Lil Rel Howery as Buddy in "Free Guy."

CNN —

Well, that was quick and yet not.

Ryan Reynolds’ latest film “Free Guy” just came out and already there is talk of a sequel.

Over the weekend Reynolds took to his verified Twitter account to confirm it.

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021

“Aaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel,” he tweeted. “Woo hoo!! #irony.”

The film’s director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds, adding his own “Yuuuuuuuup.”

In the movie Reynolds stars as a bank employee who lives in a world inside of a video game.

The film landed in the top spot at the weekend box office over the weekend, pulling in $28.4 million, a stronger than expected opening, according to Box Office Mojo.