CNN —

Woot! is one of our favorite places to find incredible deals every day — seriously, their daily deals are not to be missed (nor are our daily roundup of deals, by the way). But today, we’ve collaborated with Woot! to bring you exclusive savings on one of your favorite brands: Under Armour. At this link, you’ll find dozens of UA items for men and women for up to 75% off, plus an additional 5% off with code CNN21.

Read on for a breakdown of a few must-haves we’re coveting from this marked down selection.

Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Shoes ($40.37, originally $70; woot.com)

Amazon Under Armour Charged Assert 8 Shoes

This running shoe is both flexible and well-cushioned for the most comfortable jog you’ve ever had. Not to mention, a breathable upper ensures sweaty feet won’t be an issue.

UA Women’s Charged Bandit Trail ($45.13, originally $80; woot.com)

Amazon UA Women's Charged Bandit Trail

Run, don’t walk, to snag this running shoe, featuring a trendy mesh upper and plenty of cushion for almost half-off.

Under Armour Men’s Tech Graphic Shorts ($18.04, originally $25; woot.com)

Amazon Under Armour Men's Tech Graphic Shorts

This pair of easy pull-on shorts wicks away sweat so you’re always at your most comfortable, whether you’re at the gym or just lounging on the couch.

UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve ($18.04, originally $25; woot.com)

Amazon UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve

A quick-drying, moisture-wicking tee is a must have for any wardrobe, workout or otherwise.

Under Armour Men’s Tech 6-Inch Boxerjock, 2-Pack ($22.79, originally $35; woot.com)

Amazon Under Armour Men's Tech 6-Inch Boxerjock, 2-Pack

There’s no such thing as too much underwear, and Under Armour’s soft, breathable, seamless Boxerjocks are some of the most well-reviewed out there. Snap up this two-pack while you can.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.