Whether a past trip to Europe first piqued your interest in forsaking TP or you’re simply feeling a little bidet-curious, it’s time to take the plunge. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company that makes easy-to-install toilet attachments, is offering up a discount for our Days of Deals event.

Right now when you use promo code CNN15 at checkout, you’ll get 15% off bidets and accessories (including a toilet stool, travel bidet and more) sitewide. Considering a standard Tushy typically goes for $129, this toilet upgrade is quite the steal.

When we tried the brand out, we thought it was a total game changer, making the daily go more of a spa experience. The minimal design with a range of pastel, metallic or bamboo color options also makes for a cute, albeit unconventional, bathroom accessory. Who knew your toilet could be so stylish?

Tushy Classic 3.0 ($109.65, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

Unlike classic bidets, which can require a plumber and some major cash for installation, Tushy makes installing this added luxury an affordable 10-minute task. The Tushy Classic 3.0 slides under your toilet seat and wraps around to the right, with the settings knob situated beside you for easy access.

The adjustable nozzle, which sits discreetly within the bowl, features three settings — Bum Wash, Nozzle Wash and Pressure Off — to keep you (and your new bidet) clean. To adjust the angle of the nozzle, play around with the switch underneath the knob to make sure you’re not spraying water everywhere. Plus, Tushy is safe for your utility bills; the Classic won’t use any additional electricity or plumbing.

Tushy Spa 3.0 ($126.65, originally $149; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy Spa 3.0

If you’re already sold on the bidet experience, splurge on the Spa 3.0. It has everything you love about the Classic, with the addition of a second knob to adjust the temperature of the water. Whether you’re interested in a warm water spray or a cool spritz, the Spa has your butt covered.

