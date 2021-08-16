CNN —

Anyone who has ever owned a bra likely knows just how difficult it is to find one that fits you correctly. That’s why Instagram-famous underwear and loungewear brand ThirdLove has so many positive reviews — it offers half cup sizes along with an online quiz to help decipher your correct size so you never have to deal with tight bands or pokey underwire again.

When we tried the bestselling 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra, which has more than 48,000 positive reviews, we also became believers in ThirdLove’s ability to make some of the most comfortable underwear on the market; the online quiz truly helps you find the perfect fit, and the T-Shirt Bra itself felt supportive without being restrictive.

That’s why for CNN Underscored’s Days of Deals, we’ve partnered with ThirdLove to further get the word out on how amazing the brand’s undergarments truly are. As part of the promotion, you’ll receive $15 off all orders of $75 or more when you use the code CNNXTL.

If you’re wondering where to start, ThirdLove offers several sets and individual products to choose from. Here are some of our recommendations.

24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra ($65; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra

A favorite of ours and reviewers alike, the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra features comfortable memory foam cups to create a smooth silhouette with soft straps that won’t dig into your shoulders.

Uplift V-Neck Wireless Bra ($39; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove Uplift V-Neck Wireless Bra

Ready to go wireless? This V-neck bra has removable cups, plus wide straps that appear smoother under clothing.

24/7 Classics Set ($65, originally $80; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove 24/7 Classics Set

Get the 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra alongside this no-show comfort stretch thong in whatever color or size you want.

The No Show Stock Up Kit ($60, originally $75; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove The No Show Stock Up Kit

If your underwear drawer needs a refresh, go for the No Show Stock Up Kit, which includes three pairs of comfort stretch bikinis and two pairs of comfort stretch thongs in whatever colors you want.

The Weekend Terry Jogger Set ($115, originally $130; thirdlove.com)

ThirdLove The Weekend Terry Jogger Set

ThirdLove is so much more than just amazing underwear, and this cozy jogger set proves it. If you want to be shrouded in comfort, let this set be your go-to.

