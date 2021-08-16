CNN —

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet lately, chances are you’ve seen an ad for the Theragun. The therapeutic massaging device uses the power of percussive therapy to help alleviate muscle soreness after a workout and aid in quicker recovery. By promoting better blood flow to your muscles, percussive devices like Theragun are actually proven to work when incorporated into your workout routine regularly.

The Theragun, which is made by Therabody, comes in a variety of different models made for different use cases, but since they are higher-end devices, they can get pretty expensive. The Theragun Pro, which features an adjustable arm, swappable battery packs and more intense deep-muscle treatment, will typically run you $599. That’s why we partnered with Therabody to offer a promotion for our Days of Deals that makes this type of high-end pain relief more attainable.

Right now, when you buy a Theragun Pro, you’ll automatically get a free Wave Solo added to your cart at checkout. All you have to do is enter the code CNNUNDERSCORED before you make your purchase and the $79 value is yours for free.

Therabody Theragun Pro + Wave Solo ($599; therabody.com)

If you’re not familiar with the Wave Solo, it’s one of the newer additions to Therabody’s foam-rolling line to further help with muscle recovery. We tested it back in April and loved how small it was, giving us the ability to roll out sore wrists throughout the workday. If you’re chained to a desk for most of the week, this is definitely a nice little massager to have on hand.

Whether you occasionally forget to stretch or need a powerful device to help with soreness after intense workouts, Theragun should be your go-to. Take advantage of this deal, and your muscles will thank you.

