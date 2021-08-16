CNN —

If you have back issues or simply want to choose which firmness you prefer, Saatva’s mattresses are the way to go. The company offers a variety of mattress-in-a-box options handcrafted in the United States and made from different eco-friendly materials to offer several levels of support. For example, the hybrid innerspring mattress alternates layers of memory foam with coil-on-coil springs to create a more durable mattress that offers better lumbar support.

Beyond that, Saatva also has several pillows, sheets sets and mattress toppers on offer, so you don’t have to look anywhere else to revamp your bedroom. When you opt to get a Saatva mattress, you’ll also get a 15-year warranty for free alongside an 180-day trial to see if the mattress is right for you. No need to worry about set-up either, because Saatva offers free white-glove set-up with delivery to your home.

Typically, Saatva mattresses run between $840 to $2,099 depending on the model you choose, but today we’re offering an additional $250 off your purchase of $1,000 or more as part of CNN Underscored’s Days of Deals promotion. If you’ve been literally aching for a new mattress or new bedding., there’s no better time than the present. Here are a few options to choose from.

Classic Queen Mattress ($1,324, originally $1,574; saatva.com)

Saatva Classic Queen Mattress

As Saatva’s original hybrid innerspring mattress, the Classic offers pressure-point relief and cushion-y comfort with minimum sagging over time.

Solaire Queen Adjustable Mattress ($2,795, originally $3,045; saatva.com)

Saatva Solaire Queen Adjustable Mattress

Ready to go the extra mile with your mattress? The Solaire mattress pairs exclusively with the Lineal Adjustable Bed Base to bring you a bed that can be elevated at the top or bottom, as high or as low as you like it.

Latex Pillow (starting at $155; saatva.com)

Saatva Latex Pillow

Shredded latex within this queen- or king-sized pillow offers additional support to your head and neck, while the 100% organic cotton exterior feels breathable and cool.

Mattress Topper (starting at $220; saatva.com)

Saatva Mattress Topper

Just need a little additional comfort to the mattress you already have? Opt for the mattress topper, made with moisture-wicking cotton and secure elastic bands to keep the topper in place.

