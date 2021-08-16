CNN —

If you’re looking for a cookware set that can truly do it all, consider the Proclamation Duo. With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — it can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling, all while looking positively sleek. And right now, CNN Underscored readers can take $50 off the stainless steel version of the set with code CNN50.

At a regular price of $379 for the stainless steel set, the Proclamation Duo is no budget buy, which is why this discount is particularly exciting. And this is an investment that will last forever: The versatile set comes with a lifetime warranty (and a 30-day free trial) and is made from time-tested, premium materials — plus zero coatings, meaning it’s toxin free.

The Duo is big, so you’ll have no trouble whipping up meals for the whole family, but storage is a breeze since everything easily stacks up. And it’s compatible with induction cooktops, not to mention oven- and dishwasher-safe. We couldn’t say enough good things about the Proclamation Duo in our full review, so if you’re not yet convinced about taking advantage of this exclusive offer, read more here.

