CNN —

When it comes to making luxury sheets, Peacock Alley is not the new kid on the block — in fact, the brand has been churning out the stuff of dreams for 40 years. While its sheets sets and other linens can get expensive depending on what type of material you opt for, we found all products to be worth the price in our testing. For example, we loved how crisp and cooling the Lyric Percale Sheets were for the summer, and enjoyed the heavier, silky Soprano Sateen Sheets for winter.

Though typically an investment, Peacock Alley’s product line has just become that much more affordable during CNN Underscored’s Days of Deals. During our promotion, you’ll receive 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNN25.

There’s a lot to choose from, but here are some suggestions to get you started.

Lyric Percale Sheet Set (starting at $555, originally $740; peacockalley.com)

Peacock Alley Lyric Percale Sheet Set

Made from 100% extra-long staple cotton imported from Italy, the Lyric Percale Sheet set is not only durable enough to resist fraying and pilling, but it’ll also get softer the longer you use it.

Down Alternative Pillow (starting at $60, originally $80; peacockalley.com)

Peacock Alley Down Alternative Pillow

If you’re looking for cushiony comfort that keeps allergens at bay, you’re going to want to try Peacock Alley’s down alternative pillows. They come with a 400-thread-count sateen pillow protector so they’re extra soft to lie on, and are available in two sizes and two different feels.

Soprano Sateen Sheet Set (starting at $303.75, originally $405; peacockalley.com)

Peacock Alley Soprano Sateen Sheet Set

This is the sheet set that Peacock Alley is most known for. The buttery soft feel of the Soprano Sateen Sheet set comes from the 420 thread count and the 100% extra-long staple cotton, which is produced in Portugal.

Liam Turkish Bath Towel (starting at $14.25, originally $19; peacockalley.com)

Peacock Alley Liam Turkish Bath Towel

Turkish bath towels? Yes, please. Extra fluffy, extra absorbent and extra durable, these towels won’t just feel amazing, but they’ll also last you years.

