Paravel is a sustainable luggage brand with all the nostalgia of when traveling was a fashionable affair. Not only are the brand’s luggage pieces made from recycled materials, but they also feature an internal compression system that helps you pack more in smaller spaces. You can also feel good about ordering an item from Paravel, as all shipping methods are carbon neutral.

To help you plan for future trips, CNN Underscored readers can now take 15% off Paravel’s Aviator Carry-On and Weekender bag, plus discounted bag personalization, as part of our Days of Deals promotion.

Learn more about what each has to offer below.

Aviator Carry-On ($216.75, originally $255; tourparavel.com)

Paravel Aviator Carry-On

The Aviator Carry-On is so much more than a fashionable luggage piece that looks straight out of the ’50s — it’s made with a recyclable polycarbonate shell, recycled zippers and a liner created from recycled plastic bottles. The 360-degree rotation of the wheels ensures smooth rolling through the airport, while a coded lock keeps your stuff safe.

The Weekender ($250.75, originally $295; tourparavel.com)

Paravel Weekender

Whether you use the Weekender as a carry-on or for a day trip, you’ll have plenty of space to pack all the things you need. Slip the straps onto your suitcase while at the airport, or use the removable woven shoulder strap to make it even easier to carry.

