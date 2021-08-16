CNN —

Parade’s cute, comfy underwear could be considered a cult favorite — more than 200,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. And now CNN Underscored readers can shop Parade’s colorful intimates at a discount.

Code CNN25 will get you 25% off your order of $25 or more — and since Parade’s offerings are ultra affordable (we’re talking prices as low as $8 per pair of underwear), this deal means that you’ll be able to stock your whole top drawer. Read on for more details about the products we’re coveting from the brand.

Re:Play Scoop Bralette ($28; yourparade.com)

Parade just got into the bralette game earlier this year — and the brand is nailing it. This Scoop style is comfy, thanks to super-soft Re:Play fabric and ultra supportive with details like adjustable straps and a light AirBand that won’t dig in.

Universal Thong ($8; yourparade.com)

Universal is Parade’s latest buttery soft material, and it basically feels like wearing nothing at all. Constructed from Oeko-Tex certified recycled fabric and free of toxic dyes and any harmful chemicals, this thong is specifically made to be line-free, even under leggings.

Silky Mesh High-Rise Short ($13; yourparade.com)

Parade’s Silky Mesh fabric is just that: super silky and soft. It’s made from recycled nylon with a sustainable cotton lining for the ultimate comfort, and this full-coverage High-Rise Short style is ideal for wearing under summer dresses.

Re:Play Brief ($9; yourparade.com)

The most standout feature of the Re:Play Brief has to be its cute (and cooling!) mesh panel in the front. Otherwise, the brief is constructed from breathable cotton and comes in a range of playful, bold colors like Sapphire and Juice.

Silky Mesh Triangle Bralette ($36; yourparade.com)

Breathable Silky Mesh was basically made for summer, and when combined with the supportive Triangle Bralette, you’ll get the perfect combination of sexiness and comfort.

