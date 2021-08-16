CNN —

Our Place, makers of the famous Always Pan, has finally created the ideal pairing to go with its much-loved eight-in-one saucepan: The Perfect Pot. Launching today, August 16, the vessel gives cooks a little more depth and room for braising, roasting and baking. Just act fast — inventory is already running low on this first run.

Our Place Perfect Pot ($165; fromourplace.com)

The one flaw of the Always Pan was that it wasn’t oven safe — and sometimes we needed a little more room for larger-volume sauces, pasta and steaming. This pot, which lives up to the multipurpose design of its older sibling, combines the powers of a dutch oven, stockpot, saucepot, braiser and bread pot. Plus, it has a roasting rack that doubles as a steamer and carries over the pan’s handy spoon rest design.

Our Place Perfect Pot

It also has other benefits carried over from the Always Pan, like a lightweight construction and the company’s own nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating. This pot adds a built-in strainer with a perfectly sized pour spout.

It’s available starting today in the brand’s luxe-looking Blue Salt shade, and more colors will soon follow: a pinkish Spice, calming Steam and an elegant Sage. Be sure to shop it before it sells out!