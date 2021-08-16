CNN —

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during our own Days of Deals event: Use code CNNDOD20 at checkout to take 20% off the coveted pan.

For the unindoctrinated, the Always Pan was designed to combine eight pieces of cookware into one attractive pan: It’s a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula and spoon rest all in one. In addition to the pan itself (which is made with a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that’s free of potentially toxic materials and features two handy pour spouts), you’ll also be getting the included modular lid, a steamer basket and nesting beechwood spatula that fits perfectly on a peg built into the handle.

Compatible with any cooktop, the pan weighs 3 pounds, so it’s relatively light, and it’s constructed with an aluminum body for fast, even heat. Not to mention, it comes in eight attractive colors — so attractive, in fact, that you won’t mind leaving this pan out on your stove so you can gaze at it all day.

