If you have yet to get in on the singular bathing experience that is drying off with a waffle towel, take advantage of this exclusive deal on Onsen: Right now you can save 20% sitewide when you use code CNN20, which means it’s completely affordable to stock your entire bathroom with the waffle-weave linens.

When we tried this wave-making, Japanese-inspired brand for ourselves, we dubbed the signature Onsen bath towel to be not only “crazy absorbent” but also ultra quick-drying — no more soaked towels taking on a musty odor for hours on end on the bathroom floor. That’s all thanks to its Oeko-Tex certified, 100% American-grown Supima cotton, which is simultaneously strong and sumptuously soft.

Because this is a sitewide offer, you can opt to pick up just one (or a few) bath towels or bath sheets — in a range of calming hues to boot — or really commit to the waffle lifestyle with a Complete Set, which includes hand and face towels too. And with the lightweight, hooded Bath Robe, made from the same material as the towels, you can comfortably walk or lounge around post-shower and still get dry.

