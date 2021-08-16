CNN —

Hungry for a delectable deal? Now’s your chance to score two bundles from Omsom — the Asian meal starters that prompted our reviewer to boldly state, “This is one of the best cooking products I’ve ever tested” — at a discount. Whip up dozens of meals with 15% off the Try ‘Em All Set and The Omsom Bundle using code CNN15.

Founded by sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, who are the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, Omsom specializes in bringing often hard-to-find Asian flavors into your kitchen. Incorporating them into your cooking is as easy as squeezing the pouch over protein or veggies while they simmer on the stove, but beginners can always opt to use the included easy-to-follow recipe, which promises to take no more than 30 minutes to prepare.

One packet of Omsom can typically make two to three meals. The Try ‘Em All Set, as the name suggests, includes all of Omsom’s offerings and comes with 16 starters, which equals 40-plus meals. Meanwhile, The Omsom Bundle includes the East Asian Sampler (which features Japanese Yuzu Misoyaki, Korean Spicy Bulgogi and Chinese Mala Salad starters) and the Southeast Asian Sampler (which includes Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb and Filipino Sisig) for a total of 12 starters and 32-plus delicious meals. Dinnertime just got easier, tastier and best of all, less expensive.

