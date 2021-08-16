CNN —

Take your summertime lounging out of this world with the Moon Pod, a zero-gravity, futuristic beanbag chair that feels akin to what we imagine floating on a cloud is like. For our Days of Deals event, Moon Pod is taking 20% off its revolutionary seating sitewide — plus, use code UNDERSCORED15 to unlock an additional $15 off during the event.

When we tried the Moon Pod for ourselves, we found the sitting experience to be utterly relaxing and, indeed, stress-reducing. It conforms to your body to provide maximum support, whether you’re upright or lying back — unlike a typical beanbag that just leaves you sunken into the floor. Not to mention, the Moon Pod’s beanlike shape and sleek, stretchy outer shell looks aesthetically pleasing in any space.

In addition to the classic Moon Pod, you can opt to upgrade with the Super Moon Pod, a larger version that has just enough space for two. And in terms of accessories, Moon Pod offers the Crescent backrest, which can be used in conjunction with the Moon Pod or with any other seat, and the Lunar Lift footrest.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.