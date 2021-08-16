CNN —

It’s a mirror. It’s a home gym. It’s a stylish piece of decor. It’s all of the above! The Mirror is a portal to thousands of home fitness classes, all of which appear on the device’s reflective screen, which doubles as an actual minimalist-cool mirror when it’s powered off. And with this exclusive deal, you can transform any room in your home into the fitness studio of your dreams: Take $150 off The Mirror, plus nab free shipping and installation (a total value of $400), with code CNN400﻿.

We tried The Mirror for ourselves and found it to be a worthwhile investment for those looking to stay in shape without leaving the house. It’s especially ideal for those who love studio classes — and though it’s not cheap at $39 per month for a subscription, the seemingly infinite number of workouts available makes it feel worthwhile.

The Mirror also comes with white glove delivery, so setup is a breeze (you can choose to either have The Mirror mounted or lean it against your wall), and it pairs with an app on your smartphone for ultimate convenience. Read more about our experience with The Mirror in our full review here.

