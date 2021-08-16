CNN —

There are quite a few Logitech products we’ve tried and still rave about. For starters, the Logitech G915 TKL is at the top of our list when it comes to the best mechanical keyboards, and the Logitech Ergo K860 is our pick for best ergonomic keyboard overall.

Beyond those picks, you can find a host of accessories like mice, headsets, speakers, wireless chargers, webcams and more for affordable prices at Logitech.

Now, as part of our Days of Deals promotion, you’ll receive $20 off when you spend $120 or more sitewide on all products (excluding MX products and video conferencing products). That means smart home accessories, home security items and more are all included in the deal.

There’s a lot to shop, but here are a few ideas to get you started.

Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard ($209.99, originally $229.99; logitech.com)

Logitech Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard

Get better feedback from your keyboard, whether you’re gaming or working from home. The keys are punchy and feature a flashy backlight that elevates your typing experience.

Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard ($109.99, originally $129.99; logitech.com)

Logitech Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard

If you’re spending hours in front of your computer, you’re going to want a keyboard that makes the experience that much more comfortable. The Ergo K860 allows your hands to rest in a more natural position, limiting the tension to your shoulders and back.

Powered 3-In-1 Dock ($109.99, originally $129.99; logitech.com)

Logitech Powered 3-In-1 Dock

Charge multiple devices at once, including your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch, all from the same outlet. Not only will it look sleek on your desk, but you’ll never have to go without battery on any of your accessories.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.