If finding the perfect pair of jeans feels like an eternal, impossible hunt, it’s time you try out Lasso. The Los Angeles brand makes sustainable denim that’s customized to fit you to a T — without the designer price tag — and now getting your ideal pair is even more affordable, as CNN Underscored readers can take $30 off their entire purchase with code CNN30.

Lasso has options for men and women, a variety of styles — think high-rise skinny, straight leg and wide leg — and all the washes you could want, from light to dark. And the company promises a better fit not just for your body but also for the planet. Lasso works with sustainably minded mills and has a US-based factory. Not to mention, all packaging is made from 100% recycled or compostable materials, and because Lasso’s jeans are all handmade to order in two weeks, there’s also no risk of overproduction. Returns, meanwhile, get donated or recycled as home insulation.

When our reviewer tried Lasso, she found her new favorite pair of jeans and was particularly impressed with the brand’s customer service — they were responsive both during the ordering process (Lasso will help walk you through measuring yourself when you place your order) and when one of the pairs she received didn’t fit quite right.

So choose the look that suits your style and get ready to rock some jeans that were literally made for you. Read more about Lasso here.

