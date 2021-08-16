CNN —

As if you needed yet another reason to stock up on comfy clothes: Jambys, the line of “performance inactivewear” that’s literally made to be worn while loafing around at home, is offering up a BOGO promo that’s too cozy to pass up. When you buy one JamTee, House Hoodie or Long Jambys, you’ll get another half off with code CNN50.

The material Jambys uses is what really sets the brand apart from your average sweatpants or pajamas. Jambys French Terry MicroModal (sustainably sourced from the pulp of beechwood trees) feels super soft, breathable, plush and stretchy all at once. Plus, it doesn’t wrinkle and can be thrown in the washer and dryer with the rest of your clothes.

All of the unisex apparel included in the promo comes in a range of fun colorways that are perfect for mixing and matching.

Read on for a full breakdown of each:

Long Jambys ($78; jambys.com)

Jambys Long Jambys

These aren’t your average sweatpants. The long version of the signature Jambys boxer short is perfect for lounging in fall and winter, and while cozy, will never have you feeling overheated.

House Hoodie ($84; jambys.com)

Jambys House Hoodie

Pull on this hoodie, put the hood in place to block out the world and you’re ready to chill in style. Wear it layered with or without a shirt underneath — either way, you’ll feel breezy yet snuggly.

JamTee ($49; jambys.com)

Jambys JamTee

The JamTee is specifically designed not to ride up when you sit down, thanks to a 2-inch side slit. Not to mention, it’s probably the softest tee you’ll ever wear.

