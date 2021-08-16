CNN —

If you’re looking for a mattress tailored to your sleeping position, Helix Sleep is your one-stop shop. It’s one of our favorite mattress-in-a-box brands because it offers a varied selection of hybrid mattresses at different price points, with different thicknesses and feels to match all preferences. All you have to do is take a short quiz, and Helix will recommend a mattress that you will find most comfortable. From there, you get 100 days to try your mattress for free, and if you choose to keep it, Helix provides you with a 10-year warranty.

If you aren’t already convinced to try a Helix Sleep mattress, right now you can get an additional 15% off your mattress purchase for CNN Underscored’s Days of Deals, plus two free dream pillows with your order. All you have to do is find the right bedding — which Helix can also help you with — and you’re set for the perfect night of sleep.

Here are a few options that you can choose from.

Midnight Luxe Mattress (starting at $934.15, originally $1,099+; helixsleep.com)

Helix Sleep Midnight Luxe Mattress

Helix’s most awarded mattress, the Midnight Luxe features zoned lumbar support and a breathable quilted pillow top for added comfort. If you like a medium-feel mattress — not too soft and not too hard — this is a good choice for you.

Dusk Mattress (starting at $594.15, originally $699+; helixsleep.com)

Helix Sleep Dusk Mattress

Like the Midnight mattress, the Dusk is a medium-feel mattress but is better suited for back or stomach sleepers.

Sunset Mattress (starting at $594.15, originally $699+; helixsleep.com)

Helix Sleep Sunset Mattress

Our personal preference for the best mattress for side sleepers, the Sunset features a softer feel with targeted pressure point relief that cushions your shoulders and hips.

