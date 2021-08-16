CNN —

Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find something to love with this sitewide promo from Gravity Blankets, a leader in the weighted blanket space: Take 20% off using code CNN20, and snag your picks for less or consider our favorites:

Gravity Weighted Blanket (starting at $156, originally $195; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Weighted Blanket

Gravity’s classic Weighted Blanket is a no-brainer — everyone should have one. Choose from weights from 15 pounds to 35 pounds (Gravity recommends opting for a blanket that’s 10% of your body weight) with either a gray, navy or white micro-plush duvet cover.

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket (starting at $164, originally $205; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket

Hot sleepers, rejoice! For those times of year when the idea of covering yourself in a heavy blanket has you sweating, opt for Gravity’s Cooling Weighted Blanket, which features a moisture-wicking fabric designed for breathability.

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe (starting at $104, originally $130; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe

Essentially a weighted blanket that you can wear, Gravity Blankets’ one-of-a-kind robe is made with 100% polyester fleece for an ultra soft feel. The main feature of the robe is a 3-pound (removable!) weighted wrap that’s inside the collar, which provides the “deep touch pressure stimulation” that you know and love from Gravity’s original blankets. Read more in our full review.

Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask (starting at $32, originally $40; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask

Trust us: Your eyes need their very own weighted blanket. Gravity’s weighted sleep mask feels like a hug for your head, thanks to an adjustable velcro strap that helps keep it snug, and it perfectly molds to your face, making it adept at blocking out any and all light.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.