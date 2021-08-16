CNN —

Grafomap creations don’t just make good gifts — they’re also the perfect keepsake to hang in your home for a daily reminder of a special time or place in your life. And now Grafomap is offering Underscored readers 30% off sitewide on all items for our Days of Deals.

Grafomap (starting at $31.85, originally $49; grafomap.com)

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Grafomap will make you a customized map of an area of your choice in a variety of sizes and color schemes to match your style preferences. All you have to do is type in the area you want to create a map of — which can be as broad as a whole continent or as specific as a single street corner — then zoom in and out based on what section you want the map to cover.

Once you’ve picked your place, you can decide on the size and colors of your map. Right now the site offers two sizes — 17 inches by 24 inches, and 24 inches by 36 inches — in six different finishes. Maps start at $49 and can go up to $119 depending on the size and material the map is printed on. The “minimal” color scheme is the brand’s bestseller, but there are plenty of other color schemes to choose from, like the punchy red and blue-themed “wheatpaste,” or the more traditional “classic” layout.

Grab one for yourself, a loved one or the both of you now with this one-day offer.

