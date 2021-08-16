CNN —

Equator Coffees has been around since 1995, and has since been making a name for itself as a one-stop shop for excellent coffee and espresso varieties that are sustainably and ethically sourced. In fact, Equator Coffees was one of Fair Trade USA’s earliest partners.

Now the brand is best known for its online shop that sells a variety of beans, from single-origin options to blends to cold coffees. When you head over to Equator Coffees, you’re given a few options to buy; newcomers can try bundles of different blends like the Bestseller Coffee Set or the Espresso Blend Set, while fans of the brand can opt to subscribe to their favorite blends and have them delivered regularly with free shipping. Each bag comes with 12 ounces to 2 pounds of beans that can come whole or ground based on your specifications.

Whether you’re an Equator convert or new to the coffee brand, we’re here to make the experience even more enticing with a special promotion for our Days of Deals. Right now Underscored readers can get 20% off all coffees when they use the code CNN20.

If you don’t know where to start, here’s what we recommend.

Ethiopia Sidama Ardi (starting at $15.20, originally $19; equatorcoffees.com)

Equator Coffees Ethiopia Sidama Ardi

This blend is more of a light roast with sweet, aromatic notes like lavender and vanilla.

Bouchon Blend (starting at $14.40, originally $18; equatorcoffees.com)

Equator Coffees Bouchon Blend

More on the medium-dark side of the spectrum, this brew will give you hints of caramel and dried apricot, while a portion of proceeds from your sale will be donated to Keller Restaurant Relief Fund to support hospitality professionals.

The French Laundry Blend (starting at $14.40, originally $18; equatorcoffees.com)

Equator Coffees The French Laundry Blend

Medium coffee lovers, this blend is for you. You’ll get the complex flavor of chocolate and berry in each cup, with just a hint of spice.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.