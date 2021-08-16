CNN —

In case you missed it, our very first Days of Deals event is happening now — a two-day exclusive promotion featuring savings on 35 brands and products that we can’t get enough of, exclusively for Underscored readers. We’ve partnered with many brands you love to get you the best discounts available on the internet right now, alongside some of the best deals we’ve seen on these products overall. And our readers aren’t the only ones jumping to take advantage of the savings — editors from the Underscored team are adding items to their carts as well.

If you’re curious what the Underscored editors already bought for Days of Deals, we’ve made a list to show you what they’re snagging and why. Whether you’ve already shopped the deals or need some guidance, our editors’ picks are here to help!

Read more about the full details of every deal going on from today until tomorrow, August 17, here and be sure to shop before your favorites sell out.

Parade Triangle Bralette ($21, originally $28; yourparade.com)

CNN Underscored Parade Triangle Bralette

“I am a HUGE fan of Parade underwear — it’s affordable, it’s cute, it comes in tons of great colors and it’s so comfortable. I have several different styles of underwear, but I’ve never tried any of their bralettes. I was so excited to see the Days of Deals discount — I just purchased the triangle bralette in three different colors! It seems like the perfect match for my underwear and I love all of the colors.” — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

The Omsom Try Em’ All Set ($59.50, originally $70; omsom.com)

CNN Underscored The Omsom Try Em' All Set

“I tried Omsom a few months ago after our writer raved in our review about the meal starters, saying that it was, ‘one of the best cooking products I’ve ever tested’ — and she was not exaggerating. Since then, I’ve been using Omsom to spice up everything from simple stir-frys to baked salmon. They’re incredibly easy to incorporate into meals and stunningly delicious. Naturally, this deal on The Omsom Try ‘Em All Set is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for to restock my Omsom stores.” — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Our Place Always Pan ($116, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

CNN Underscored Our Place Always Pan

“After having a handful of friends rave about the Always Pan, I’ve been waiting for the right time to scoop it up for myself. I purchased the zest-colored pan as soon as Days of Deals went live — and before the pan had a chance to sell out AGAIN! I’m looking forward to seeing all the ways I can use it in my kitchen. And honestly, just seeing the adorable, yellow hue sitting on my stove is going to bring me immense joy.” — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Aurate X Earring ($160, originally $200; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate X Earring

“I love using deal days to buy more luxury items that I would be hesitant to buy full price — especially when it comes to jewelry. So for Days of Deals, I went straight to Aurate. I’ve been obsessed with their pieces since I was introduced to the brand and am eager to continuously add more to my collection. Since I’ve been in the market for a new pair of everyday earrings, I opted for the brand’s X Earrings that are simple yet distinctive — surely unlike any other earring I’ve owned before.” — Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Parade Brief Re:Play ($9; yourparade.com)

John Nowak/CNN Parade Brief Re:Play

“I firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too much underwear, and Parade’s offerings are equal parts comfortable and cute — there’s something delightful about wearing bright orange undies, go figure! The brand is already quite affordable, making this exclusive deal all the more enticing and my top drawer all the more overflowing with this classic brief style. Oh, and I want this polka-dotted bralette too!” — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Aurate Deco Fan Pearl Ring ($120, originally $150; auratenewyork.com)

Aurate Aurate Deco Fan Pearl Ring

I’ve been knee-deep in wedding prep for my upcoming ceremony next year, and when I spotted this ring I knew I had to have it for my big day. I just bought my wedding dress, which has pearls sewn into the bodice and skirt, with pearls adorning the veil as well. The simple, round pearl at the base of this ring and the fan shape would match the whole outfit perfectly, and I can’t wait to try it on with the dress! — Kristin Magaldi, associate editor

Onsen Bath Sheet ($64, originally $80; onsen.com)

CNN Underscored Onsen Bath Sheet

“I’d had my eye on Onsen’s waffle towels for months now, and I can’t wait to try out the extra-large bath sheet.” — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Long Jambys ($73; jambys.com)

CNN Underscored Long Jambys

“It would be accurate to call me a sweatpants connoisseur after a year and a half of working from home — but these Long Jambys are a whole other breed of sweats in that they promise not to make you sweat. I’m desperate to feel their buttery, breathable material for myself and wear them all through fall and winter.” — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.