CNN —

Buying refurbished tech is both good for the planet and for your bank account, and now, it’s even less expensive thanks to this exclusive offer from Decluttr. The company, which also happens to buy and recycle the old electronics you no longer want, is offering 15% off (up to $80 off) cell phones and tablets with code CNN15 and 10% off (up to $50 off) wearables and MacBooks with code CNN10.

Decluttr has a wide selection of all of the above available now. Even the newest iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are on side in pristine condition for a variety of carriers are up for grabs, not to mention Apple Watches, iPads, MacBook Air and Pro, Microsoft Surface Pros, Samsung Galaxy smartphones and much more.

You can rest assured that your new device will be up to your standard: All Decluttr tech undergoes extensive in-house refurbishment with up to 90 checks on some items to ensure the quality is up to par. Best of all, all orders ship for free and come with a 12-month limited warranty just in case. So browse through all the refurbs now, and save even more than usual on the latest and greatest in gadgets while you can.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.