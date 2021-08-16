CNN —

Every day, CNN Underscored strives to bring you a smattering of the best deals to shop on the internet, from discounted tech to home goods to fashion — not to mention our 24/7 coverage of the biggest days in shopping, like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

But now, instead of hunting down deals, we’re creating them ourselves. Our savings-savvy team has collaborated with some of our favorite brands in order to bring our ideal deals wishlist into being for a limited time. Introducing: CNN Underscored’s Days of Deals, a two-day event featuring savings on 35 brands and products that we can’t get enough of, exclusively for Underscored readers. The deals will be available from Aug. 16 through Aug. 17 only.

Best of all, in many cases, these exclusive offers are the best you’ll find on the web right now — indeed, some are the best prices ever for these coveted items. We’re talking 15% off goods like super soft linen sheets from Brooklinen, 20% savings on our favorite coffee subscription service from Blue Bottle Coffee and 20% off the Instagram-famous Always Pan.

These deals are so exciting, in fact, that there’s no telling how long each of these marked-down products will stay in stock, so we’d recommend checking out ASAP to lock in your special savings. And if you want to make sure that you never miss another CNN Underscored find, sign up for desktop and mobile app notifications, our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok — we promise to raise your shopping IQ (and will never spam you).

CNN Underscored Adidas

Offer: Take 20% off sitewide with code CNN20.

Why we love it: One of our (and our readers’) favorite brands, Adidas is the place to shop for shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids.

What you should buy: Step up your running game in this pair of super-cool Ultraboost sneakers, featuring a form-fitting knit upper, a soft elastane heel, stitched-in reinforcement for extra support and responsive cushioning to help you hit your stride.

CNN Underscored Allform

Offer: Receive 25% off your entire order when you use the code CNN25.

Why we love it: Created by the same company that brought you Helix, Allform produces sofas, loveseats and more in the United States that are pill-, stain- and spill-resistant, making them perfect for families or pet owners. We’re also huge fans of how roomy Allform seats are — they’re an additional three inches wider and two inches deeper than most other sofas on the market.

What you should buy: The 3-Seat Sofa with a Chaise is perfect for a smaller space and the Armchair makes for a good accent piece.

CNN Underscored Atlas Coffee Club

Offer: Underscored readers can score a free bag and only pay the cost of shipping with the code CNNCoffeeTour.

Why we love it: When we tried a subscription for Atlas Coffee Club, we loved how customizable each package was, and the variety of different roasts we received in the mail. You can change the frequency for how often you get your package, from as often as biweekly to monthly, depending on the amount of coffee you drink.

CNN Underscored Aurate

Offer: Get 20% off sitewide when you use the code CNN20.

Why we love it: Each piece of jewelry is crafted with the modern simplicity and elegance you’d typically get at a higher price point, but you can find many reasonable deals under $100.

What you should buy: The Deco Fan Pearl Ring is a stunning statement piece, while the Large Chain Necklace is more of a classic staple for everyday wear.

CNN Underscored Bear Mattress

Offer: You’ll get an additional 30% off on any Bear product when you use the code CNN30.

Why we love it: The mattresses are created with Celliant technology, which Bear claims can help increase tissue oxygen levels in the body and regulate body temperature, aiding in overall recovery and improving athletic performance.

What you should buy: The Bear Original is a good place to start if you’re looking for a mattress that helps you recover post-workout, and pair it with the Bear Pillow.

CNN Underscored Blue Bottle Coffee

Offer: Get a six-week renewable coffee sampler subscription ($120 value) for just $89, which comes out to just over $2 per cup.

Why we love it: Blue Bottle Coffee is our pick for best coffee subscription service following a jittery two months of comprehensive sampling. Every week, you’ll receive a different 12-ounce bag of whole beans to grind up and sip on, including a total of three well-loved blends and three different single origins.

CNN Underscored Bokksu

Offer: Get 25% off your first box when you use the code CNN25. Typically, a monthly box will run you $49.95, but you can try now for just $42.45.

Why we love it: Bokksu is both a marketplace where you can buy your favorite Japanese chocolates, sweets and more individually, as well as a subscription box that will send over a curated sample of snacks from around Japan for you to try. When you opt for the monthly subscription, you’ll receive a themed box every 30 days featuring a host of treats you may already love or have never tried before.

CNN Underscored Boll & Branch

Offer: Get 20% off when you spend $175 or more and use the code CNN20.

Why we love it: When we had the opportunity of trying some of Boll & Branch’s famous sheets, we found they fit well on thick mattresses and were incredibly durable. We also really loved how cooling the sheets could be, especially the Hemmed Sheet Set.

What you should buy: For a duvet set that keeps you cool, we recommend the Signature Hemmed Duvet or the Waffle Blanket for a shareable throw that’ll look great on your bed.

CNN Underscored Brooklinen sheets

Offer: Use the code CNN15 to get 15% off select items at checkout.

Why we love it: When we had the opportunity to try the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, we were impressed by how cooling the silky-soft material was and how durable the set was after repeated washes. We also found the Linen Core Sheet Set to be the softest linen sheet set we’ve tried.

What you should buy: Opt for the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Set if you’re a hot sleeper or the Linen Core Sheet Set if you want extra-soft, durable sheets.

CNN Underscored Buffy comforter

Offer: Use code CNN20 to save 20% on both the Cloud and the Breeze comforters, bringing the prices down to as low as $103.20 and $143.20 for a twin, respectively.

Why we love it: These comforters are something that can put even the most eco-conscious mind at ease; each comforter helps keep 50 bottles out of landfills and protects 12 geese, and its eucalyptus fabric is grown using 10 times less water than cotton. Not to mention, the comforter is hypoallergenic and resistant to microbes, mites and allergens.

CNN Underscored Chewy

Offer: Underscored readers get 40% off over 200 different Frisco items.

Why we love it: The online retailer provides hundreds of necessities for pet parents in all categories, from medications to food and toys.

What you should buy: One of the best deals, by far, is the discounted poop bags — dog owners can get 900 bags, plus two dispensers, for $12.

CNN Underscored Decluttr

Offer: Take 15% off (up to $80 off) cell phones and tablets with code CNN15 and 10% off (up to $50 off) wearables and MacBooks with code CNN10.

Why we love it: All Decluttr tech undergoes extensive in-house refurbishment with up to 90 checks on some items to ensure the quality is up to par. All orders ship for free and come with a 12-month limited warranty just in case. Plus, buying refurbished tech is both good for the planet and for your bank account.

CNN Underscored Equator Coffee

Offer: CNN Underscored readers can get 20% off all coffees when they use the code CNN20.

Why we love it: Equator Coffees has been around since 1995, and has since then been making a name for itself as a one-stop shop for excellent coffee and espresso varieties that are sustainably and ethically sourced. In fact, Equator Coffees was one of Fair Trade USA’s earliest partners.

What you should buy: Light roast lovers will enjoy the Ethiopia Sidama Ardi blend while medium-dark roast fans should go for the Bouchon Blend.

CNN Underscored Fenty Beauty 2+ Gloss Bombs

Offer: If you buy two or more Gloss Bombs from the collection and use the code CNN25, you’ll get 25% off.

Why we love it: Created by the absurdly talented Rihanna, the beauty line first made waves for the extensive shade options catering to a wide range of complexions, alongside the quality of each item. Now, you can’t walk into a cosmetics store without hearing about how wonderful the highlighters are and the incredible pigmentation of the lipsticks — the brand is that good.

CNN Underscored Grafomap

Offer: Grafomap is offering Underscored readers 30% off sitewide on all items, excluding T-shirts.

Why we love it: Grafomap will make you a customized map of an area of your choice in a variety of sizes and color schemes to match your style preferences. All you have to do is type in the area you want to create a map of — which can be as broad as a whole continent or as specific as a single street corner — then zoom in and out based on what section you want the map to cover.

CNN Underscored Gravity Blankets

Offer: Take 20% off sitewide using code CNN20.

Why we love it: Whether you’re already a weighted blanket fan or you have yet to hop on the warm, cozy, anxiety-reducing bandwagon, you’ll find a blanket that fits your needs.

What you should buy: Gravity’s classic Weighted Blanket is a no-brainer — everyone should have one. Choose from weights from 15 pounds to 35 pounds (Gravity recommends opting for a blanket that’s 10% of your body weight) with either a gray, navy or white micro-plush duvet cover.

CNN Underscored Helix Sleep

Offer: Get an additional 15% off your mattress purchase, plus two free dream pillows with your order.

Why we love it: Helix Sleep is one of our favorite mattress-in-a-box brands because it offers a varied selection of hybrid mattresses at different price points, with different thicknesses and feels to match all preferences. All you have to do is take a short quiz, and Helix will recommend a mattress that works with what you will find most comfortable.

What you should buy: The Sunset Mattress is our favorite for side sleepers, but the Midnight Luxe Mattress is perfect if you want something with more lumbar support.

CNN Underscored Jamby's

Offer: When you buy one JamTee, House Hoodie or Long Jambys, you’ll get another half off with code CNN50.

Why we love it: The material Jambys uses is what really sets the brand apart from your average sweatpants or pajamas. Jambys French Terry MicroModal (sustainably sourced from the pulp of beechwood trees) feels super soft, breathable, plush and stretchy all at once. Plus, it doesn’t wrinkle and can be thrown in the washer and dryer with the rest of your clothes.

What you should buy: Long Jambys aren’t your average sweatpants. The long version of the signature Jambys boxer short is perfect for lounging in fall and winter, and while cozy, will never have you feeling overheated.

CNN Underscored Lasso

Offer: CNN Underscored readers can take $30 off their entire purchase with code CNN30.

Why we love it: The L.A. brand makes sustainable denim that’s customized to fit you to a T — without the designer price tag. Lasso has options for men and women, a variety of styles — think high-rise skinny, straight leg and wide leg — and all the washes you could want, from light to dark. And the company promises a better fit not just for your body, but also for the planet.

CNN Underscored Logitech keyboard

Offer: You’ll receive $20 off when you spend $120 or more sitewide on all products excluding MX products and video conferencing products.

Why we love it: Logitech is not just a gamer’s accessory paradise; the Swiss company is an innovator in the world of digital products, looking to improve the way we use and interact with technology on a daily basis. For that reason, there are quite a few Logitech products we’ve tried and still rave about. For starters, the Logitech G915 TKL is at the top of our list when it comes to the best mechanical keyboards, and the Logitech Ergo K860 is also our pick for best ergonomic keyboard overall.

What you should buy: The Logitech G915 TKL Keyboard will give you more feedback as you type while the Powered 3-In-1 Dock allows you to charge multiple devices at once.

CNN Underscored The Mirror

Offer: Use code CNN400 to take $150 off The Mirror, plus free shipping and installation (a $400 value).

Why we love it: We tried The Mirror for ourselves during the pandemic and found it to be a worthwhile investment for those looking to stay in shape without leaving the house. It’s especially ideal for those who love studio classes — and though it’s not cheap at $39 per month for a subscription, the seemingly infinite number of workouts available make it feel worthwhile.

CNN Underscored Moon Pod

Offer: Take $15 off your order with code UNDERSCORED15, in addition to 20% off sitewide.

Why we love it: Moon Pod conforms to your body to provide maximum support, whether you’re upright or laying back — unlike a typical beanbag that just leaves you sunken into the floor. Not to mention, the Moon Pod’s bean-like shape and sleek, stretchy outer shell looks aesthetically pleasing in any space.

What you should buy: Opt for the classic Moon Pod, plus an outdoor cover, so you can enjoy feeling weightless outside while the weather is nice.

CNN Underscored The Omsom Bundle

Offer: Whip up dozens of meals with 15% off the Try ‘Em All Set and The Omsom Bundle using code CNN15.

Why we love it: Founded by sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham, who are the daughters of Vietnamese refugees, Omsom specializes in bringing often hard-to-find Asian flavors into your kitchen. Incorporating them into your cooking is as easy as squeezing the pouch over protein or veggies while they simmer on the stove.

CNN Underscored Onsen Bath Towels

Offer: Save 20% sitewide when you use code CNN20.

Why we love it: When we tried this wave-making, Japanese-inspired brand for ourselves, we dubbed the signature Onsen bath towel to be not only “crazy absorbent” but also ultra quick-drying — no more soaked towels taking on a musty odor for hours on end on the bathroom floor.

What you should buy: You can opt to pick up just one (or a few) bath towels or bath sheets — in a range of calming hues to boot — or really commit to the waffle lifestyle with a Complete Set, which includes hand and face towels too.

CNN Underscored Our Place Always Pan

Offer: Use code CNNDOD20 at checkout to take 20% off the Instagram-famous Always Pan.

Why we love it: The Always Pan was designed to combine eight pieces of cookware into one attractive pan: It’s a fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest all in one. In addition to the pan itself (which is made with a non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating that’s free of potentially toxic materials and features two handy pour spouts), you’ll also be getting the included modular lid, a steamer basket and nesting beachwood spatula that fits perfectly on a peg built-into the handle.

CNN Underscored Parade Underwear

Offer: Code CNN25 will get you 25% off your order of $25 more.

Why we love it: Parade’s cute, comfy underwear could be considered a cult favorite — more than 200,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch — and Parade’s offerings are ultra affordable (we’re talking prices as low as $8 per pair of underwear).

What you should buy: The most standout feature of the Re:Play Brief has to be its cute (and cooling!) mesh panel in the front. Otherwise, the brief is constructed from breathable cotton and comes in a range of playful, bold colors like Sapphire and Juice.

CNN Underscored Paravel Aviator Carry-On and The Weekender

Offer: CNN Underscored readers can now get 15% off Paravel’s Aviator Carry-On and Weekender bag, plus discounted bag personalization.

Why we love it: Not only are Paravel’s luggage pieces made from recycled materials, they feature an internal compression system that helps you pack more in smaller spaces. You can also feel good about ordering an item from Paravel, as all shipping methods are carbon-neutral.

CNN Underscored Peacock Alley

Offer: You’ll receive 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNN25.

Why we love it: While the brand’s sheets sets and other linens can get expensive depending on what type of material you opt for, we found all products to be worth the price in our testing. For example, we loved how crisp and cooling the Lyric Percale Sheets were for the summer, and enjoyed the heavier, silky Soprano Sateen Sheets for winter.

What you should buy: The Soprano Sateen Sheet Set is buttery soft and durable, while the Lyric Percale Sheet Set will get softer the more you use it.

CNN Underscored Proclamation Duo

Offer: CNN Underscored readers can take $50 off the stainless steel version of the Proclamation Duo cookware set with code CNN50.

Why we love it: With just three pieces — the pot, pan and universal lid — the Proclamation Duo can handle everything you need to achieve in the kitchen, from frying to double boiling, all while looking positively sleek. And this is an investment that will last forever: The versatile set comes with a lifetime warranty (and a 30-day free trial) and is made from time-tested, premium materials — plus zero coatings, meaning it’s toxin free.

CNN Underscored Saatva

Offer: Saatva is offering an additional $250 off your purchase of $1,000 or more.

Why we love it: If you have back issues or simply want to choose which firmness you prefer, Saatva’s mattresses are the way to go. The company offers a variety of mattress-in-a-box options handcrafted in the United States and made from different eco-friendly materials to offer several levels of support.

What you should buy: The Classic Queen Mattress offers pressure-point relief and cushion-y comfort, while the Latex Pillow is great for additional head and neck support.

CNN Underscored Therabody Theragun

Offer: When you buy a Theragun PRO, you’ll automatically get a free Wave Solo added to your cart at checkout. All you have to do is enter the code CNNUNDERSCORED before you make your purchase, and the $79 value is yours for free.

Why we love it: If you’re not familiar with the Wave Solo, it’s one of the newer additions to Therabody’s foam-rolling line to further help with muscle recovery. We tested it back in April and loved how small it was, giving us the ability to roll out sore wrists throughout the workday. If you’re chained to a desk for most of the week, this is definitely a nice little massager to have on hand.

CNN Underscored ThirdLove

Offer: Take $15 off all orders of $75 or more when you use the code CNNXTL.

Why we love it: When we tried the best-selling 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra which has more than 48,000 positive reviews, we also became believers in ThirdLove’s ability to make some of the most comfortable underwear on the market; the online quiz truly helps you find the perfect fit and the T-Shirt bra itself felt supportive without being restrictive.

What you should buy: The 24/7 Classics Set will get you both the beloved T-Shirt Bra and the no-show comfort stretch thong.

CNN Underscored Truff Variety Pack

Offer: Snag a variety pack of Truf hot sauces for 20% off with code CNN20.

Why we love it: The high-end pack comes with three delectable flavors: The Original, a mild to medium truffle-chili blend; The Hotter, a jalapeno-rich blend that’s about two times as spicy as The Original; and White Truff Hot Sauce, made with ripe red chili peppers infused with white truffle oil and organic agave nectar for mild to medium heat.

CNN Underscored Tushy

Offer: Use promo code CNN15 at checkout to get 15% off bidets and accessories (including a toilet stool, travel bidet and more) sitewide.

Why we love it: When we tried the brand out, we thought it was a total game changer, making the daily go more of a spa experience. The minimal design with a range of pastel, metallic or bamboo color options also makes for a cute, albeit unconventional, bathroom accessory. Who knew your toilet could be so stylish?

What you should buy: If you’re already sold on the bidet experience, splurge on the Spa 3.0. It has everything you love about the Classic, with the addition of a second knob to adjust the temperature of the water. Whether you’re interested in a warm water spray or a cool spritz, the Spa has your butt covered.

CNN Underscored Woot!

Offer: Dozens of Under Armour styles for men and women are up to 75% off, plus an additional 5% off with code CNN21.

Why we love it: Woot! is one of our favorite places to find incredible deals every day, and we’ve collaborated with the retailer to bring you exclusive savings on one of your favorite activewear brands.

What you should buy: The UA Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve, a quick-drying, moisture-wicking tee that’s a must have for any wardrobe, workout or otherwise.

