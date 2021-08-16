CNN —

Chances are, if you have a pet, you’re also a frequent Chewy shopper. The online retailer provides hundreds of necessities for pet parents in all categories, from medications, to food and toys. Typically, Chewy’s 35% off on autoship orders is enough to make you want to stock up on goodies for your furry friend, but today CNN Underscored is offering an additional promotion of 40% off over 200 different Frisco items for our Days of Deals.

Dog- and cat-parents can take advantage of reduced prices on a variety of must-haves, including different styles of beds and pet furniture. Cat trees, bolsters, orthopedic pillows and more are also part of the deal. If you need something new to entertain your pup, you’ll find a host of dog playpens along with doggie swimming pools as well. The best part? The promotion includes scented and unscented poop bags with included dispensers, and you’re always going to need those.

Here are a few highlights from the deal.

Frisco Large Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Red ($27.91, originally $46.51; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Large Outdoor Dog Swimming Pool, Red

Cool your pup down on those hot days when they still have the urge to play in the yard. This pool comes in three sizes, and folds away for easy storage in the off season.

Frisco 57-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, Gray ($36, originally $59.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco 57-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo, Gray

Keep your cat entertained for hours with this larger-than-life cat tree that features perch platforms at varying levels and several scratching posts.

Frisco Dog Poop Bags + 2 Dispensers, 900 count ($12, originally $19.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Dog Poop Bags + 2 Dispensers, 900 count

You can never have too many poop bags. Stock up so you’re never left empty-handed again with scented and unscented options that come with 900 bags total.

Frisco Top Loading Cat Kennel, Navy ($18, originally $29.99; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Top Loading Cat Kennel, Navy

Whether you’re getting ready for a road trip or a routine vet visit, this top-loading cat kennel will keep your furry friend safe and secure while on-the-go.

Frisco Sherpa Rectangular Bolster Cat & Dog Bed, Small ($11.34, originally $18.89; chewy.com)

Chewy Frisco Sherpa Rectangular Bolster Cat & Dog Bed, Tan Novelty Paws, Small

Dogs and cats alike can enjoy this cozy, sherpa-lined bed that comes in three sizes and four prints.

