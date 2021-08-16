CNN —

There are many reasons to love Brooklinen sheets beyond the absolute comfort they offer and 80,000-plus five-star reviews; the direct-to-consumer retailer focuses on quality of its materials, utilizing Oeko-Tex certified cotton, which means your sheets and bedding are both organic and chemical-free.

When we had the opportunity to try the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, we were impressed by how cooling the silky-soft material was and how durable the set was after repeated washes. We also found the Linen Core Sheet Set to be the softest linen sheet set we’ve tested.

Because we love the brand so much, we’ve decided to partner with them for our exclusive Days of Deals promotion. Right now, you can get 15% off select Brooklinen sheet sets and bedding when you use the code CNN15 at checkout. Read on to see what we recommend you add to your cart during the sale.

All-Season Down Comforter (starting at $220.15, originally $259; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen All Seasons Comforter

With a 100% sateen cotton shell that’s hypoallergenic and filled with cozy down, the All-Season comforter is not too heavy, yet not too light — making it perfect for any time of year.

Down Pillow (starting at $84.15, originally $99; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Down Pillow

Durable and incredibly soft, the Down Pillow offers a few options to meet your sleep preferences — thicknesses range from plush to firm in sizes from standard to king.

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Set (starting at $114.75, originally $135; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Set

If you’re looking for luxurious softness that won’t leave you sweating in the middle of the night, the Luxe Hardcore Sheet Set is for you. The 480-thread count cotton makes you feel as though you’re sleeping in a high-end hotel, which is likely why this set is a bestseller.

Linen Core Sheet Set (starting at $328.65, originally $269; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

Not just light and breathable, the Linen Core Sheet Set is also washed and dyed in small batches, giving each item a bit of character.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.