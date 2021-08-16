CNN —

Direct-to-consumer brand Boll & Branch isn’t just popular for making amazingly comfortable bedding — it’s also known for its eco-friendly production practices, ensuring a chemical-free supply chain that doesn’t affect local farming or contaminate water systems, along with its chemical-free products.

When we had the opportunity of trying some of Boll & Branch’s famous sheets, we found they fit well on thick mattresses and were incredibly durable. We also really loved how cooling the sheets could be, especially the Hemmed Sheet Set.

Typically, Boll & Branch products are a bit of an investment, but we’re alleviating some of that cost with a CNN Underscored-exclusive Days of Deals promotion. Right now, you can get 20% off when you spend $175 or more by using the code CNN20. Some items are excluded from the discount, like the Luxe Framed collection, but other popular sets are included instead.

To get an idea of what you can snatch up, here are a few recommended options.

Signature Hemmed Sheet Set (starting at $168; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set

Made from 100% organic long-staple cotton, these sheets are super soft and incredibly light — perfect for hot sleepers.

Waffle Blanket (starting at $168; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Waffle Blanket

This plush, waffle-weave blanket is the perfect throw to have at the end of your bed, and it comes in three sizes so it can also be shareable.

Signature Hemmed Duvet (starting at $214.40, originally $268; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Duvet

For a classic, airy duvet cover that is just as soft as it is light, go for the Signature Hemmed Set. It comes with a duvet cover and two shams, and is also made from 100% organic cotton which adds to its durability.

Waffle Terry Bath Towel Set ($168; bollandbranch.com)

Boll & Branch Waffle Terry Bath Towel Set

Soft and absorbent, this towel set is made without toxins and includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths.

