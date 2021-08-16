CNN —

Mochi? Matcha-flavored Kit Kats? Lotus root chips? Delicious, but often hard to come by. Fortunately, Bokksu is making Japanese snacks more accessible and affordable without having to hop on a plane to Tokyo.

Bokksu is both a marketplace where you can buy your favorite Japanese chocolates, sweets and more individually, as well as a subscription box that will send over a curated sample of snacks from around Japan for you to try. When you opt for the monthly subscription, you’ll receive a themed box every 30 days featuring a host of treats you may already love or have never tried before. The first box will always be the “Seasons of Japan” box, featuring different seasonal snacks from the country, but themes after that range from “Sweet Love,” which includes strawberry sandwich cookies, to “Winter in Hokkaido,” which includes royal milk tea.

Bokksu First Subscription Box ($42.45, originally $49.95; bokksu.com)

CNN Underscored Bokksu

Along with your snacks you’ll receive a booklet that explains what each snack is, who makes it and if it contains any common allergens. To learn even more about the small businesses that produce some of Bokksu’s treats, you can check the brand’s website.

We really enjoyed our first subscription box when we tried it, which is why we’re making Bokksu part of our Days of Deals promotion. Right now you can get 25% off your first box when you use the code CNN25. Typically, a monthly box will run you $49.95, but you can try now for just $42.45.

Give some of Japan’s best snacks a try, then head on over to the marketplace to buy the ones you love.

