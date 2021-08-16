CNN —

Fans of a bold cup of joe, look no further than this exclusive deal on a six-week renewable coffee sampler subscription from Blue Bottle Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription service following a jittery two months of comprehensive sampling.

Every week, you’ll receive a different 12-ounce bag of whole beans to grind up and sip on, including a total of three well-loved blends and three different single origins — fear not, when we tried Blue Bottle’s offerings, we loved nearly every single variety we tried. And freshness isn’t an issue either; each bag is sent from the brand’s roastery to your door no more than 48 hours after roasting. (Not to mention, shipping is free.)

All in all, that’s a $120 value, but you’ll be getting it for just $89 — which comes out to just over $2 per cup. Not too shabby when you consider the variety and outstanding flavors you’ll get to enjoy first thing each morning.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.