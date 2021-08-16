CNN —

Curious about your fellow Underscored readers’ shopping habits? As the summer comes to an end, we saw it as the perfect time to take a look back at our bestselling Nordstrom products of 2021 so far.

We believe that no time is a bad time to indulge in some retail therapy. From snuggly throw blankets to leggings you won’t want to take off, we’ve curated a list of some must-haves that are sure to enhance your day to day.

Nordstrom Assorted 2-Pack Butter Light Crew Socks ($18; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Assorted 2-Pack Butter Light Crew Socks

Even if you’re not picking up random pairs of cozy socks while waiting in line at checkout, you can surely add a pair to cart along with your other favorites. This pack of two is made with superior comfort and stretch in mind.

Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo (starting at $14; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Drybar Detox Original Scent Dry Shampoo

We spent almost a month testing dry shampoos across a plethora of different hair types, and found that the Drybar Detox is the best overall. It was the most absorbent, removed sweat and dirt quickly, left our hair feeling clean and smelling fresh.

Zella Live In High-Waist Leggings ($59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings

If you’re into wearing leggings as pants, we think the Zella Live In High Waist are the absolute best. After testing dozens of pairs of leggings, our testers agreed that this pair are durable, heavyweight and compressive.

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong ($46; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong

Oh la la is right — this chemise is seriously sexy. Available in eight jaw-dropping colors, this babydoll chemise features adjustable straps and even includes a G-string to spice up any night (or day).

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Don’t let the hefty price tag fool you — the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is absolutely worth it. Designed to cut your dry time in half, the dryer does just that along with protecting your hair from heat damage while adding shine and reducing frizz. Check out our full review here if you want more details.

Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra

Let’s face it: You need a new T-shirt bra. If you’re on the hunt for one, try the Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra. It’s available 14 colors in sizes 30B to 38G,with contour foam-lined jersey cups that make it super lightweight.

Zella Live In Jogger Pants ($59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In Jogger Pants

Joggers are definitely a wardrobe essential at this point. The Zella Live In Jogger Pants make for an excellent addition to your collection because they’re versatile, lightweight and available in four colors in sizes XS to XXL.

Nordstrom Men’s Slim Fit Non-Iron Chinos ($69.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Men's Slim Fit Non-Iron Chinos

If you’re getting reacquainted to commuting to the office each day, you need some no fuss officewear. Consider the Nordstrom Slim Fit Non-Iron Chinos that make throwing them on easy. They will pair well with any top and are wrinkle resistant to be dressed up or down.

Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw ($39.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw

Now that fall’s swiftly arriving, you need a new throw blanket to keep you cozy. This plush blanket is available in 20 colors to perfectly add one to every room or even package as a gift.

Lexon Mino T Bluetooth Speaker ($49.90; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Lexon Mino T Bluetooth Speaker

You need your tunes on the go. From your beach adventure to your office, get yourself a Bluetooth speaker with a clip like this one to seamlessly take wherever you need to.

Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Crop Leggings

Cropped leggings are not only cute but keep you cooler while you workout. These are moisture-wicking and even have a side pocket to hold your essentials.

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Short Pajamas

A quality pajama set will never do you wrong, especially this one that’s available in nine colors — each with contrast pipping made of a lightweight knit fabric that’s perfect for naps and deep slumber.

Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings ($110; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings

We’re prioritizing comfort over anything nowadays, even when we have to leave the house for an event or work. When we do, we reach for the Spanx faux leather leggings that add a stylish touch to any outfit, especially in this chic moto style. Read our full review here.

Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal (starting at $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Ugg Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

You won’t regret buying the Ugg Fluff Yeah slippers. These slingback slippers are made of a genuine-shearling that are known to be plush, comfortable and versatile. Check out our full review here.

Nordstrom Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt ($19; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt

A V-neck T-shirt is a top we can always count on. On days we have nothing to wear, we’d reach for this one that’s available in eight colors to be worn layered or on its own.

Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots Blemish Treatment ($32; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots Blemish Treatment

Effectively treating your acne can be stressful. Make your life a little easier with hese acne patches by Peter Thomas Roth that are formulated with salicylic acid, as well as tea tree oil and hyaluronic acid, to eliminate zits without irritation.

Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace ($50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bracha Initial Pendant Necklace

Accessory personalization is in — a trend that we don’t see going anywhere anytime soon. Get a pendant necklace in your own initial, or of that of someone important to you, to stack with your other jewelry favorites.

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator ($30; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator

One of our editors tried the Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator, and is absolutely hooked. Formulated with bamboo charcoal, this multi-exfoliation treatment will leave your skin baby soft and smelling divine.

Nordstrom 2ct tw Cubic Zirconia Earrings ($46; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nordstrom 2ct tw Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Reviewers rave at how beautiful these earrings are. If you aren’t ready to splurge on diamonds or just simply don’t want to, these will make for an excellent everyday stud.

Melin Hydro A-Game Snapback Baseball Cap ($59; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Melin Hydro A-Game Snapback Baseball Cap

Whether you’re working out, running errands in the heat or just lounging around, you need a hat that works as hard as you do. This snapback baseball cap by Melin features a moisture-wicking lining that makes it breathable and comfortable.

Loveappella Maxi Dress ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Loveappella Maxi Dress

You’ll wonder why you ever lived without the Loveappella Maxi Dress. Available in petite and regular sizes ranging from XS to XL, this maxi is made of a light stretch-knit fabric that is fun, simplistic and breezy.

Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker ($150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Comme des Garçons x Converse Chuck Taylor Hiden Heart High Top Sneaker

You’ll find this sneaker in the closets of all the coolest people. The high top sneakers, part of a collaboration between Comme des Garçons Play and Converse, feature a quirky peekaboo heart design that’s a signature of the Japanese fashion label.

Unhide The Marshmallow 2.0 Medium Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($195; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Unhide The Marshmallow 2.0 Medium Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Reviewers describe this as a ridiculously soft and high-quality blanket — one worthy of the price tag. It’s even made almost entirely of recycled materials, making it eco-friendly as well as cozy and fluffy.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan ($116; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

There’s nothing more comforting on a stressful day than a cozy cardigan. This one by Barefoot Dreams is the ultimate WFH essential to throw on for a Zoom meeting or running errands after.

Serene House Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser ($59.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Serene House Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser

Recently moved and desperately need some starter kitchen essentials? Put the Serene House Astro Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser at the top of your list to fill your new space with luxe scents from essential oils.