CNN —

In the world of smart doorbells, Ring makes a ton of models and offers a package that has become quite popular amongst consumers. Not to mention that Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 is our pick for best doorbell, and the Video Doorbell 4 is the best wireless doorbell we’ve tested.

These are just two out of the seven doorbells that Ring currently offers, but while some features may vary, they all opt for a similar design. A mix between black and silver can get pretty boring — especially when you consider how everyone’s home is different in design.

Well, Ring has a solution with a myriad of faceplates to pick from. And like the install of a Ring Doorbell, you can pop the cover off by releasing the security screw and placing the new cover on. In our testing, it’s done in under a minute, depending on how fast you are with a screwdriver.

Regardless of your Ring Doorbell model, the faceplate will cost $14.99. You’ll just need to make sure that you get the correct faceplate for your respective doorbell. For instance, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, 3 and 4 plates replace the bottom half, while the Wired and Pro 2 replace the edges of the unit.

CNN Composite

We’ll list the best ways to find the faceplate with your respective Ring model below. You’ll find a range of colors for each doorbell, though — including Firecracker, Night Sky, Brushed Gold, Ice Blue, Bright Turquoise, Blueprint and Light Burgundy, among others. For those who want a festive appearance, Ring also offers Autumn, which can put you in the pumpkin spice mood with colorful leaves over a red background. For the winter, the Snowflake faceplate features a variety of, well, snowflakes.

Ultimately, these faceplates are a really simple way to spice up your Ring Doorbell. It can make the physical doorbell look brand new, especially when you consider that the plastic covers can show some signs of wear after several seasons of inclement weather. These colorful or print-filled covers also allow you to customize your home a bit.

At $14.99, these faceplates are a heck of a lot cheaper than buying a whole new doorbell and can breathe fresh air into your current setup. Not to mention, you’ll be able to easily spot your doorbell with a new paint job.