There’s a reason Bear Mattress is a favorite bed-in-a-box brand among athletes — the mattresses themselves are created with Celliant technology, which Bear claims can help increase tissue oxygen levels in the body and regulate body temperature, aiding in overall recovery and improving athletic performance. Even if you’re not an athlete, Bear says you’ll still find that its mattresses’ cooling properties can help you get a better night’s sleep, whether you choose a memory foam or hybrid model.

If you’re not convinced by us or the more than 7,500 positive customer reviews, you can try one of Bear’s mattresses for 100 nights risk-free, with free pickup if you decide you don’t like it. To sweeten the deal, you’ll even get an additional 30% off any Bear product today as part of Underscored’s Days of Deals promotion when you use the code CNN30.

Bear Original (starting at $486.50, originally $695; bearmattress.com)

Bear Mattress Bear Original

It all started with the Bear Original. The standard mattress comes with a breathable Celliant cover to help improve athletic performance, a cooling graphite-gel memory foam layer to keep you sweat-free and responsive transition foam to alleviate pressure points.

Bear Protector (starting at $52.50, originally $75; bearmattress.com)

Bear Mattress Bear Protector

Top off your mattress with the Bear Protector, which keeps your bed dust-, mite-, bacteria- and allergen-free while also keeping water out.

Bear Pro (starting at $626.50, originally $895; bearmattress.com)

Bear Mattress Bear Pro

If you’re looking for an upgrade on the Bear Original, try the Bear Pro. It’s equipped with all the features of the Original but also has copper-infused foam to help keep your mattress cool and clean, along with high-density support foam at the base for added durability.

Bear Pillow (starting at $87.50, originally $125; bearmattress.com)

Bear Mattress Bear Pillow

Never have to flip your pillow over to the cool side again. The fabric on the Bear Pillow stays cool to the touch, and mesh panels at the end of the pillow help keep air flowing.

Platform Bed (starting at $556.50, originally $795; bearmattress.com)

Bear Mattress Platform Bed

This stylish, durable bed base is easy to assemble and comes in three different wood finishes to match your preferences.

